July 30, 2020

Bladder intake of microplastics induces toxicity in utricularia aurea lour

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

SEM images of polyethylene (PE) (A) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) particles (B). Credit: WBG

Microplastic particles (particle size<5 mm) have caused severe contamination in global aquatic environments, leading to potential adverse effects on ecosystem services and environmental quality. However, few studies have focused on the impact to macrophytes, which are important aquatic primary producers.

Utricularia genus are rootless macrophytes commonly found in small lakes and ponds. They use bladders to capture prey, which makes them have tremendous potential to interact with in aquatic ecosystems, therefore, increases risk from aquatic environments containing microplastics.

Researchers from the Wuhan Botanical Garden conducted a test in different media to investigate whether the uptake of microplastic affects the growth of Utricularia aurea Lour.

After a 10-day test, with all parameters detected, results showed that U. aurea could take in microplastic from its bladders and also microplastic could adhere to the plant. Pictures demonstrated this ingestion. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), but not polyethylene (PE) particles had negative effects on the growth of U. aurea, which was mainly dependent on .

PVC might induce toxicity in these carnivorous macrophytes via intake of particles through the bladder. In addition, these particles adhered to the outside of the bladders, which might also contribute to the inhibition of macrophyte growth.

The results were published in Environmental Science and Pollution Research in an article titled "Bladder entrance of microplastic likely induces toxic effects in carnivorous macrophyte Utricularia aurea Lour."

Photomicrographs of stems and bladders of U. aurea under different microplastic treatments: (a) bladders and stems in pond water under CK treatment; (b) bladders and stems in distilled water under CK treatment; (c) bladders and stems in pond water under PE treatment; (d) bladders and stems in distilled water under PE treatment; (e) bladders and stems in pond water under PVC treatment; (f) bladders and stems in distilled water under PVC treatment. Credit: WBG

More information: Jingzhe Zhou et al. Bladder entrance of microplastic likely induces toxic effects in carnivorous macrophyte Utricularia aurea Lour, Environmental Science and Pollution Research (2020). DOI: 10.1007/s11356-020-09529-y
Journal information: Environmental Science and Pollution Research

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
