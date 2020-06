Credit: The American Chemical Society

2-Chlorobenzalmalononitrile, better known as CS gas, is one of the most common tear gases used in the United States today, but did you know it's not actually a gas?

We break down how it works, a bit of its history and the best ways to recover if you're hit with it.

A reminder: We're not doctors! Please contact yours with any concerns:

Explore further Can tear gas and pepper spray increase virus spread?