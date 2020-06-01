June 1, 2020

Video: How to discover your own fossil site

by Wits University

fossil
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Have you ever wondered how a fossil site is discovered? Perhaps wondered what it would be like to find one of the rarest fossil finds in history? In this lecture, Lee Berger takes us back to the discovery of Malapa, a site that has been described as one of the most important fossil finds of the early 21st century and led to the discover of a new species of ancient human relative, the two million year old Australopithecus sediba.

In 2008, using Google Earth and walking over hundreds of kilometers of rugged landscape, the discovery would ultimately be made by his 10-year-old son Matthew. But not after lots of hard work and a little bit of luck. Lee describes the clues that led him to the discovery of the site, and the way in which technology can assist us in making new discoveries.

Credit: Wits University

Explore further

New study records dual hand use in early human relative
Provided by Wits University
Citation: Video: How to discover your own fossil site (2020, June 1) retrieved 1 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-video-fossil-site.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

What is the reason that the Gravitational Constant (G) varies?

May 25, 2020

Nevada 6.5

May 15, 2020

Mw 6.8, Indonesia

May 11, 2020

Samalas eruption in 1257

May 10, 2020

Wind Box

May 08, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments