June 5, 2020

New technique for engineering living materials and patterns

by Alice Scott, University of Warwick

New technique for engineering living materials and patterns
A bacterial biofilm patterned using MeniFluidics. Credit: University of Warwick

A new method for engineering living materials called 'MeniFluidics', made by researchers at the University of Warwick could see a transformation in tissue engineering and bio-art, as well as new ways to research cellular interactions.A bacterial biofilm patterned using MeniFluidics.

Living cells have many properties that non-living materials simply don't. The ability of controlling the emergent behaviours of cells and organising them into arbitrary patterns is a key step forward towards utilizing living materials, for uses such as organs on a chip. This is why new technologies are being developed to obtain such an ability.

Physicists and biologists at the University of Warwick have teamed up to develop a new method for controlling cellular patterns, published in the journal ACS Synthetic Biology, titled 'Pattern engineering of living bacterial colonies using meniscus-driven fluidic channels', their new technique is called MeniFluidics.

Grounded on the physics of meniscus generation, the researchers implemented structures into gel surfaces. Evaporation of water from gel materials lead to formation of open channels which can be used for guiding the direction and speed of cellular expansion.

Dr. Vasily Kantsler, from Department of Physics at the University of Warwick comments: "I believe that our catchy named (Menifluidics) technique will enable new opportunities in biophysical and and applications such as and biofouling"

Dr. Munehiro Asally, from School of Life Science at the University of Warwick adds: "We hope MeniFluidics will be used widely by biophysics, microbiologists, engineers and also artists! As it is a simple and versatile method."

Explore further

A new understanding of everyday cellular processes
More information: Vasily Kantsler et al, Pattern Engineering of Living Bacterial Colonies Using Meniscus-Driven Fluidic Channels, ACS Synthetic Biology (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acssynbio.0c00146
Journal information: ACS Synthetic Biology

Provided by University of Warwick
Citation: New technique for engineering living materials and patterns (2020, June 5) retrieved 5 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-technique-materials-patterns.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Quantum finance equation explanation please

4 hours ago

Raytracing Programs

22 hours ago

Understanding Op-Amp negative feedback

Jun 03, 2020

Sudden polarity reversal in opposing permanent magnets?

Jun 01, 2020

Geiger Counter and ultraviolet light sources

Jun 01, 2020

Homemade cloud chamber not working

May 30, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments