June 2, 2020

With St. Amand's matrix, town planners can ID at-risk archaeological sites 

by University of Maine

ocean shore
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

As sea level rise, extreme weather events and storm surge become more frequent and severe along the Maine coast, people who live there will move inland.

Globally, weather-related hazards accounted for more than 230 million displacements from 2008 to 2018, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center. In 2018 alone, 1.2 million people in the United States were displaced from .

If urgent, unplanned climate-driven migration overwhelms Maine state and local protections, Frankie St. Amand says that contain cultural and environmental archives could be destroyed.

"It is common that development in Maine, like elsewhere in the United States, occurs on unceded or stolen indigenous land," says St. Amand, a University of Maine Interdisciplinary Ph.D. student.

"The destruction of sacred cultural and is a continuation of the violence of colonization. My aim in developing the framework in this is to help identify these important cultural sites so they may be prioritized and preserved for future generations."

St. Amand developed a trial risk-assessment matrix to identify southern Maine municipalities in the Casco Bay area that are likely to experience rapid increases in population and infrastructure development related to climate-driven resettlement.

She found that sites containing artifacts of pre-European, Native American life in Scarborough, Saco, Portland and South Portland are at high moderate risk.

These four communities share four factors which put them in the high moderate risk category—they're along the Maine Turnpike and are likely to experience increases in population, housing and asphalt parking lots and roads due to people moving because of climate-related factors.

Windham and Westbrook are in the moderate risk category.

St. Amand's matrix—which includes socioeconomic and demographic data, land cover change analyses and archaeological records—allows state and municipal planners to identify and prioritize the most threatened archaeological sites during this century.

"Archaeologists must work with climate scientists, urban planners, communities, and government officials to identify and protect archaeological sites and to increase stewardship of our cultural heritage, in Maine, and in coastal zones throughout the United States and elsewhere," wrote St. Amand, who's from Deer Isle, Maine.

Natural Hazards published St. Amand's study titled "Climate‑driven migration: prioritizing cultural resources threatened by secondary impacts of climate change" in its May issue. Her advisers, Daniel Sandweiss and Alice Kelley, are co-authors.

While the framework is the product of a regionally specific pilot study, St. Amand says that with modifications it would be applicable to counties and states nationwide.

More information: Frankie St. Amand et al. Climate-driven migration: prioritizing cultural resources threatened by secondary impacts of climate change, Natural Hazards (2020). DOI: 10.1007/s11069-020-04053-1

Provided by University of Maine

Citation: With St. Amand's matrix, town planners can ID at-risk archaeological sites  (2020, June 2) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-st-amand-matrix-town-planners.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'Maine's Climate Future' documents progression of accelerating change
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)