June 1, 2020

Researchers reveal traits of distribution and life-form spectra of alien species across China

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

The role of invasve species in China has attracted wide attention because noxious alien invasive species significantly threaten biodiversity, environment, and economies of the country. Therefore, studying the regional distribution and life-form spectra of alien species is essential to understand the process of invasion and to develop measures to manage alien species.

ZHOU Quanlai and his colleagues from the Institute of Applied Ecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently conducted a study to determine , life-form spectra of the , and the relationship between the species density and climatic or .

Their finding, published in Science of The Total Environment, was based on checklist of invasive plants in China, environmental and social data, and classifications of the alien species.

The researchers found that the species density of alien species increased from the northwest to the southeast regions of China. A boundary between low and high species density of the alien species was consistent with "Hu Line." This line was regarded as a boundary of Chinese population density, geographical structure, climate, and economic and social development in China.

Through the analysis of life-form spectrum of the alien species, they found that the invasive alien species had a high proportion of annual and biennial herbs, hence, promoting the invasion of disturbed land due to their short juvenile period, high number of seed production, and rapid population growth. Whereas, non-invasive alien species had a high proportion of shrubs and trees, thus, increasing their time-lags between introduction and invasion due to their low reproduction capacity and a long development time.

Besides, the researchers found that mean annual rainfall was the most important factor on species density for invasive alien species, such as malignant and serious invasive alien plants. However, social factors (Gross domestic product per square kilometer) and temperature (annual minimum temperature) were the most important factors for non-invasive alien , such as cultivated alien plants.

The finding of this study is helpful for the policy makers to enact strict laws preventing introduction and controlling invasion of the alien .

Explore further

Can e-learning help stem the threat of invasive alien species such as Japanese Knotweed?
More information: Quanlai Zhou et al. Geographical distribution and determining factors of different invasive ranks of alien species across China, Science of The Total Environment (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.137929
Journal information: Science of the Total Environment

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers reveal traits of distribution and life-form spectra of alien species across China (2020, June 1) retrieved 1 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-reveal-traits-life-form-spectra-alien.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are these “flaws of evolution”?

May 31, 2020

Why siphonogamy is considered to be fertilisation?

May 31, 2020

Interesting observation concerning hydroxychloroquine

May 30, 2020

Are human actions part of evolution?

May 30, 2020

Is low dose radiation therapy a potential treatment for COVID-19?

May 30, 2020

What is the scientific explanation for herd immunity?

May 29, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments