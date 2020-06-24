June 24, 2020

New protein complex gets chromosomes sorted

by University of Tsukuba

New protein complex gets chromosomes sorted
Credit: University of Tsukuba

It is no secret that DNA, in the form of chromosomes, is the building block of life. Incorrect distribution of chromosomes during cell division can have disastrous consequences. Unbalanced chromosome copy, or aneuploidy, is a hallmark of tumors and affects development and survival in all organisms, including humans.

How cells disseminate genetic material has fascinated researchers for centuries. In a study published in June 2020 in Nucleic Acids Research, researchers from the University of Tsukuba, led by Associate Professor Keiji Kimura, have identified a new complex, NWC, involved in chromosome distribution.

NWC is associated with the nucleolus, a membrane-less intranuclear structure, and re-locates to the periphery of chromosomes during . This contains three different proteins: NOL11, WDR43, and Cirhin. NOL11 is usually associated with the nucleolus, and WDR43 and Cirhin are WD-repeat proteins. "This research is important because, to date, the mitotic functions of nucleolar proteins have largely been uncharacterized," says Associate Professor Kimura.

The team examined NOL11 localization in using immunofluorescence. Using a specialized microscope, protein location can be visualized by virtue of its "glow." They found that NOL11 localized to the periphery of chromosomes during mitosis, or nuclear division. Explains Associate Professor Kimura: "When we examined the NOL11 protein we realized that it lacked any functional motifs. We then explored the idea that perhaps it functions in a complex with other proteins."

Using advanced molecular techniques, the research team identified and characterized the NWC complex. They examined the effect of removing individual proteins from the complex and found that all three components are required for NWC to localize to chromosomes and function in mitosis. Reducing the amount of NWC in cells led to incomplete cell cycle progression, with chromosomes failing to separate, misaligned , and defects in the location and concentrations of proteins required for accurate chromosome distribution, including Aurora B, the cohesin complex, and histone H3 phosphorylation.

The results presented by Associate Professor Kimura and colleagues show that NWC specifically functions in mitotic chromosome stability through allowing Aurora B to accumulate at the centromeres, partially through regulating histone phosphorylation. Precisely how NWC controls histone phosphorylation near centromeres remains to be determined.

Given that correct chromosome dissemination is essential for the continuation of life and , these results may present a new focus in the search for genes that when mutated lead to aneuploidy, or unbalanced chromosome copies.

Explore further

Peering deep into the cell to reveal essential components in cell division
More information: Akiko Fujimura et al. Identification of a novel nucleolar protein complex required for mitotic chromosome segregation through centromeric accumulation of Aurora B, Nucleic Acids Research (2020). DOI: 10.1093/nar/gkaa449
Journal information: Nucleic Acids Research

Provided by University of Tsukuba
Citation: New protein complex gets chromosomes sorted (2020, June 24) retrieved 24 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-protein-complex-chromosomes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How are parasites able to imitate other animals?

4 hours ago

Necrosis Vs apoptosis

10 hours ago

How are ancestors classified in a cladistic system?

11 hours ago

Acupuncture and the Placebo Effect

22 hours ago

Is this study worth making lifestyle changes over?

23 hours ago

w/Photo - Women survives COVID-19 w/Double Lung Transplant

Jun 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments