June 30, 2020

Nepal offers locust bounty as swarms threaten crops

Nepal is offering farmers cash rewards for catching locusts instead of using pesticides
Nepal is offering farmers cash rewards for catching locusts instead of using pesticides

Nepal is offering farmers cash rewards for catching desert locusts to limit the damage caused by the destructive swarms that have ravaged harvests in India and Pakistan.

South Asia is experiencing its worst infestation in decades, with the plague of locusts devastating agricultural heartlands and are now entering Nepal.

"Our decision is aimed at encouraging people to catch the insects instead of using pesticides which might be harmful to the environment," agriculture ministry spokesman Khagendra Prasad Sharma, who handles the Far West Province, told AFP.

Farmers and other locals in two provinces that have already been invaded this week will be offered up to 25 rupees (21 US cents) for every kilogramme (2.2 pounds) of the insects.

The locusts are caught using huge mosquito nets that block their flight. They are also more easily caught at night when they are resting.

The migratory pests are then swept into large bags and brought to officials.

In the past three days, some 10 kilogrammes of locusts have been collected in the southern city of Butwal, province official Yam Narayan Devkota said.

"They are being collected in other areas too. Depending on the volume, they might be used as feed for chicken and livestock," Devkota added.

South Asia is experiencing its worst infestation in decades, with the plague of locusts devastating agricultural heartlands
South Asia is experiencing its worst infestation in decades, with the plague of locusts devastating agricultural heartlands

Locust swarms have gnawed their way through crops across East Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and parts of India this year, and experts fear their numbers will explode as arrive this month.

In Pakistan, farmers are catching locusts to sell to officials—with the pests then turned into chicken feed—in a bid to offset the huge losses caused by the swarms.

Nepal's agriculture ministry said that so far, the swarms have yet to swell to huge numbers and there have been no major crop losses.

Explore further

Pakistan battles locusts by turning them into chicken feed

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Nepal offers locust bounty as swarms threaten crops (2020, June 30) retrieved 30 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-nepal-locust-bounty-swarms-threaten.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

CV19 infection rates are increasing, but death rates are decreasing?

9 hours ago

miRNA profile analysis

15 hours ago

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

17 hours ago

Why isn't copper used for surfaces in hospitals?

20 hours ago

Covid-19 virus disinfectant question -- Any aerosol options?

20 hours ago

Cumulative DNA damage in active vs. less active neurons?

Jun 29, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments