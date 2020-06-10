June 10, 2020

What maritime shipping can learn from brain network science

by Dresden University of Technology

What can maritime shipping learn from brain network science?
Representation of the global liner shipping maritime network and its structural core. The color of the nodes corresponds to the ports belonging to different modular communities. Credit: Technische Universitaet Dresden

Dr. Carlo Vittorio Cannistraci from TU Dresden's Biotechnology Center (BIOTEC) is focusing his research on network science applied to biological systems and neuroscience. At the Biomedical Cybernetics Lab, he heads an translational study showing how network science computational theories used for brain analysis can help to understand global shipping networks and their impact on world economy. The study was conducted together with maritime economy scientists from China, and has now been published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Around 80% of by volume is transported by sea, and thus the connectivity network of the maritime transportation system is fundamental to the world economy and to the functioning of society. To better exploit new international shipping routes, the current ones need to be analyzed: What are the principles behind their network organization? What mechanisms determine the complex system association with international trade? However, there is another complex system that, similarly to maritime transportation systems, links the navigability of its network structure and organization to its efficient performance in the environment. This complex system is: the brain. The motivation for this comparative and trans-disciplinary research came from the exchange during an international network science conference, followed by three years of collaborative work on the topic.

"Many complex systems share basic rules of self-organization and economical functionality. When I examined the maritime network structure of the Chinese colleagues at the conference, I advanced the hypothesis that its structure displays a trade-off between high transportation efficiency and low wiring cost, similarly to the one we know is present in brain networks. We combined our knowledge in , maritime science and data processing, which led to new insights into the maritime network structural organization complexity and its relevance to ," explains Dr. Cannistraci, research group leader for biomedical cybernetics at BIOTEC, TU Dresden.

"An important result of this study is the development of new computational network measures for the investigation of modular connectivity and structural core organization within complex networks in general, which here we applied to maritime science. In future projects, I plan to use these newly developed methods in my research at the BIOTEC where I focus on computational and network systems in biomedicine. They might turn out to be particularly useful for brain organization analysis and the development of markers for diseases, such as depression and Alzheimer's."

Explore further

Do interactions in molecular and cellular networks follow the same principles as human social interplay?
More information: Mengqiao Xu et al. Modular gateway-ness connectivity and structural core organization in maritime network science, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-16619-5
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Dresden University of Technology
Citation: What maritime shipping can learn from brain network science (2020, June 10) retrieved 10 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-maritime-shipping-brain-network-science.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments