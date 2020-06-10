June 10, 2020

Image: The foam-coarsening experiment on the ISS

by European Space Agency

Foam, of coarse
Credit: NASA

The foam-coarsening experiment ran a new batch of cartridges in the Fluid Sciences Laboratory of the European Columbus module.

The experiment began in April to study in depth under the more stable conditions afforded by microgravity on the International Space Station.

The cell cartridges contain a mixture of soap and water. Bubbles are generated by moving a piston at high speed. The foam is observed for up to 100 hours, during which the foam bubbles become larger but less in number. This process slows down over time so measurements are stopped when five bubbles are formed in each cell section. The results are analysed with laser optics and high-resolution cameras.

The new batch contains the same water and soap mixture but with a difference in the amount of liquid in the cell. Producing foams in a different concentration allows researchers to study how the bubbles enlarge (or coarsen).

What is so special about foam? Besides appearing in your food and drink, foams are also found in sealing products, cosmetics and personal hygiene products, and even construction. They are lighter, offer better insulation and can be just as strong as compact materials.

Observing foams on Earth is tricky because the mixture of gas and liquid that makes up a foam quickly starts to change. Gravity pulls the liquid between the bubbles downwards, and the small bubbles shrink while the larger ones tend to grow at the expense of others. Due to drainage, coarsening (or enlarging) and rupture of the , a foam starts to collapse back to a .

But in space foams are more stable because the liquid does not drain in weightlessness. This allows scientists to study the phenomena of a bubble slowly becoming bigger and bursting, which on Earth are masked by the drainage that destabilises the foam.

Deeper insights into the behaviour of foams makes for better applications of its use on Earth. Besides improving food production, foams can also be metallic and have incredible structural characteristics. Aluminium foam, for example, is as strong as pure metal but much lighter. This research can help in the construction of light-weight and sturdy aerospace structures and new shielding systems for diagnostic radiology equipment in hospitals.

The foam-coarsening experiment was developed by Airbus for ESA. The experiment is controlled and data collected by the Belgian User Operations Centre in Brussels, Belgium.

Explore further

Image: The foam-coarsening experiment aboard the ISS
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: The foam-coarsening experiment on the ISS (2020, June 10) retrieved 10 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-image-foam-coarsening-iss.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do more impact craters always signify old age of a surface?

1 hour ago

Formula: velocity of circular orbit wrt Schwartzschild metric

22 hours ago

Distortion of Space Time

Jun 08, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jun 08, 2020

Does the expansion of the Universe affect orbiting bodies?

Jun 07, 2020

Adding more meteorites to my collection

Jun 05, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments