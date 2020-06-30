June 30, 2020

Hungriest of black holes among the most massive in the universe

by Australian National University

Hungriest of black holes among the most massive in the universe
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

We now know just how massive the fastest-growing black hole in the Universe actually is, as well as how much it eats, thanks to new research led by The Australian National University (ANU).

It is 34 billion times the of our sun and gorges on nearly the equivalent of one sun every day, according to Dr. Christopher Onken and his colleagues.

"The black hole's mass is also about 8,000 times bigger than the black hole in the centre of the Milky Way," Dr. Onken said.

"If the Milky Way's black hole wanted to grow that fat, it would have to swallow two thirds of all the stars in our Galaxy."

This giant black hole—known as J2157—was discovered by the same research team in 2018.

"We're seeing it at a time when the was only 1.2 billion years old, less than 10 percent of its current age," Dr. Onken said.

"It's the biggest black hole that's been weighed in this early period of the Universe."

Exactly how grew so big so early in the life-span of the Universe is still a mystery, but the team is now searching for more black holes in the hope they might provide some clues.

"We knew we were onto a very massive black hole when we realised its fast growth rate," said team member Dr. Fuyan Bian, a staff astronomer at the European Southern Observatory (ESO).

"How much black holes can swallow depends on how much mass they already have.

"So, for this one to be devouring matter at such a high rate, we thought it could become a new record holder. And now we know."

The team, including researchers from the University of Arizona, used ESO's Very Large Telescope in Chile to accurately measure the black hole's mass.

"With such an enormous black hole, we're also excited to see what we can learn about the galaxy in which it's growing," Dr. Onken said.

"Is this galaxy one of the behemoths of the early Universe, or did the black hole just swallow up an extraordinary amount of its surroundings? We'll have to keep digging to figure that out."

The research is being published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Explore further

Scientists shed light on growth of black holes
More information: Christopher A Onken et al. A Thirty-Four Billion Solar Mass Black Hole in SMSS J2157-3602, the Most Luminous Known Quasar, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2020). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/staa1635
Journal information: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

Provided by Australian National University
Citation: Hungriest of black holes among the most massive in the universe (2020, June 30) retrieved 30 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-hungriest-black-holes-massive-universe.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

1 hour ago

Why certain stars seem to move very little in the sky

2 hours ago

Collision-dominated plasma (stellar coronae)

3 hours ago

Hubble Images Magnificent Galaxy With “Flocculent” Spiral Arms

14 hours ago

Observing colour through telescopes

Jun 29, 2020

CCD Readout Noise vs Temperature

Jun 28, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments