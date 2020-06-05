June 5, 2020

Study documents the challenges of herbicide-resistant annual bluegrass in turf

by Cambridge University Press

Study documents the challenges of herbicide-resistant annual bluegrass in turf
Multiple herbicide-resistant Poa annua from Australia. Credit: Dr Peter Boutsalis and Dr Rajesh Barua

Greenskeepers and landscape managers consider annual bluegrass to be a significant pest. It has an unsightly appearance, competes with desirable grasses, and produces an uneven surface that affects golf and other sports. In addition, the weed has now developed resistance to multiple herbicides.

In an study featured in the journal Weed Science, researchers in Australia examined 31 populations of annual bluegrass suspected to be herbicide resistant. All 31 were found to be resistant to multiple turf herbicides. Three populations had evolved resistance to herbicides with five different mechanisms of action.

The team confirmed instances of resistance to propyzamide, simazine, rimsulfuron, foramsulfuron, endothall and pinoxaden. Levels of resistance ranged from two-fold for propyzamide and simazine to 56-fold for rimsulfuron.

It is clear the options for effective control of annual bluegrass are narrowing. "The extensive amount of herbicide resistance and the limited nonchemical methods available will make it challenging to manage multiple resistant annual bluegrass in turf," says Rajesh Barua of the University of Adelaide.

To learn more, read the article "Incidence of multiple resistance in annual bluegrass (Poa annua) across southeastern Australia," available online, free for a month.

Explore further

Epidemic in turf management: Herbicide resistance in annual bluegrass
More information: Rajesh Barua et al, Incidence of multiple herbicide resistance in annual bluegrass (Poa annua) across southeastern Australia, Weed Science (2020). DOI: 10.1017/wsc.2020.35
Provided by Cambridge University Press
Citation: Study documents the challenges of herbicide-resistant annual bluegrass in turf (2020, June 5) retrieved 5 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-documents-herbicide-resistant-annual-bluegrass-turf.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Artificial virus stimulation/fabrication, what is our current state?

18 hours ago

Question about a biosensor for decting coronavirus in saliva or in blood

21 hours ago

Why are antibodies necessary?

Jun 04, 2020

What is the scientific explanation for herd immunity?

Jun 04, 2020

Interesting observation concerning hydroxychloroquine

Jun 03, 2020

Why siphonogamy is considered to be fertilisation?

Jun 03, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments