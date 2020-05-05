Five transferable skills for the future workforce

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

We live in a world that is forever changing, so it's important to get ahead of the game and adopt skills that will enable you to adapt and succeed in the future workplace.

As industries and businesses around us are embracing new trends every day, the future workforce need to adopt forward-thinking approaches and transformational skill sets. This ensures the workforce can familiarize themselves with the latest and most desired skills in such a rapid and dynamic pace.

Problem-solving skills

Having good problem-solving skills will help you to consider fresh perspectives and will add real value into the workforce and are becoming more desirable as businesses begin facing more complex issues in their day-to-day dealings.

Some ways that you can broaden this skill is by adopting a variety of problem-solving behaviors. Try to focus on the solution, not the problem; brainstorm alternatives, question and analyze data that you're exposed to, or simply ask yourself, "What is the problem I'm trying to solve?" when faced with a difficult task.

Critical thinking skills

Good critical thinkers can evaluate situations using logic to draw reasonable conclusions to then make informed decisions. Employers seek critical thinkers as they can analyze and evaluate data, information process and identify assumptions.

Ways you can further develop this skill is by being open minded and considering other possibilities or 'others' point of view." When given a difficult task, try and problem solve or think outside of the box, which can lead to identifying new and better solutions. You could even collaborate with peers to enhance critical thinking or build brain power with games like chess or Minecraft!

Creative skills

Being creative means embracing the ability to collaborate with your team to present new and exciting ideas, thinking outside the box, and finding new ways to problem-solve. Due to the nature of the workforce and a market full of competitors, employers will seek people who can use their thinking to their advantage.

If you want to future-proof your career, having the ability to think differently, increase efficiencies in the workplace, and coming up with creative solutions will put you ahead of the crowd and make you more employable.

Emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence is the ability to understand and manage your own emotions to help communicate effectively, diffuse conflicts, and overcome barriers. Emotional intelligence also allows you to build better relationships—especially in a work environment.

Managing successful relationships with employers and colleagues means having the ability and skills to connect with peers and stakeholders. Although robots and artificial intelligence are becoming more common across industries, they don't hold the same level of emotional intelligence like humans do.

People management skills

Having people management skills will allow you to become the best possible version of yourself as well as be an excellent role model to your peers. These skills are important to lead a team, encourage cohesive team work, and assist peers with job related tasks.

All good leaders require different types of soft skills. Leadership skills are made up of a combination of good communication, critical thinking and analysis, and time management. It is important that leaders understand and take responsibility for employees by providing constructive feedback and evaluation, motivation and giving recognition where due.