Scientists conduct HONO vertical gradient observations to obtain new findings

The role of HONO in atmospheric chemistry. Credit: Duan Jun

The researchers at Anhui Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, conducted high-resolution vertical profile measurements of HONO and NO 2 to investigate the nocturnal sources of HONO at different pollution levels. And their work was published in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.

Nitrous acid (HONO), an important precursor of the hydroxyl radical (OH), plays a key role in atmospheric chemistry. Due to its importance, in spite of decades of research, how HONO is formed remains controversial.

In this study, the study team conducted high-resolution vertical gradient measurements based on the Beijing 325m meteorological tower combined incoherent broadband cavity enhanced absorption spectrometer (or IBBCEAS).

Through the work, they obtained high-resolution vertical profiles which revealed the negative gradients of HONO and NO 2 in nocturnal boundary layers, and they also observed a shallow inversion layer affected the vertical distribution of HONO. Direct HONO emissions from traffic contributed 29.3% ± 12.4% to the ambient HONO concentrations at night.

The ground surface dominated HONO production by heterogeneous conversion of NO 2 during clean episodes. However, the production of HONO on aerosol surfaces explained the HONO observations in the residual layer during haze episodes, suggesting that the aerosol production was an important HONO source.

In addition, average dry deposition rates of 0.74±0.31 and 1.55±0.32 ppb h-1 were identified during the clean and haze episodes, respectively, implying that significant amounts of HONO were deposited to the ground surface at night.

More information: Fanhao Meng et al. High-resolution vertical distribution and sources of HONO and NO 2 in the nocturnal boundary layer in urban Beijing, China, Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics (2020). Journal information: Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics Fanhao Meng et al. High-resolution vertical distribution and sources of HONO and NOin the nocturnal boundary layer in urban Beijing, China,(2020). DOI: 10.5194/acp-20-5071-2020