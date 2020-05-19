May 19, 2020

Metal coordination enables high-temperature, creep-resistant polyimine vitrimer preparation

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Metal coordination enables high-temperature, creep-resistant polyimine vitrimer preparation
Facile preparation of polyimine vitrimers with enhanced creep resistance, thermal and mechanical properties via metal coordination. Credit: NIMTE

The Bio-based Polymers Group at the Ningbo Institute of Materials and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed polyimine vitrimers with significantly enhanced creep resistance and thermal and mechanical properties via metal coordination. The study was published in Macromolecules.

Thermosets have been widely used as structural materials in lightweight vehicles, aircraft, electronics, etc., due to their excellent thermal and mechanical properties, chemical resistance and dimensional stability. Nevertheless, owing to their chemically cross-linked three-dimensional (3-D) networks, thermosets are difficult to recycle.

Vitrimers undergoing dynamic bond exchange enable reprocessing and recycle of thermosets. However, vitrimers easily creep, leading to their poor dimensional stability, thus limiting their application in structural materials.

Led by Prof. MA Songqi, the researchers at NIMTE developed a facile method via integration of metal complexes to address this issue.

Through a one-pot preparation involving the formation of metal complexes and cross-linking of polyimine, three metal complexes were introduced into polyimine vitrimers based on a Schiff base. The initial creep temperature was increased from 60 °C to about 100 °C by loading 5 mol% Cu2+.

The ability of different to restrain creep followed the order of Fe3+ > Cu2+ > Mg2+. Meanwhile, the polyimine-metal vitrimers still exhibited excellent reprocessing recyclability. In addition, the introduction of coordination structures contributed to enhance the thermal and mechanical properties, solvent and acid resistance.

The study provided an efficient approach, i.e., coordination, to fabricate vitrimers based on a Schiff base with excellent high-temperature creep resistance, thermal and , as well as chemical stability.

Explore further

Production of recyclable plastic a step closer
More information: Sheng Wang et al. Facile Preparation of Polyimine Vitrimers with Enhanced Creep Resistance and Thermal and Mechanical Properties via Metal Coordination, Macromolecules (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acs.macromol.0c00036
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Metal coordination enables high-temperature, creep-resistant polyimine vitrimer preparation (2020, May 19) retrieved 19 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-metal-enables-high-temperature-creep-resistant-polyimine.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Bitumin decay?

5 hours ago

Reason for Ferroin color shift

May 18, 2020

Iron (nickel plated) -- what is it?

May 17, 2020

Why do nonmetals and halogens tend to become anions?

May 12, 2020

Why we needed to define enthalpy?

May 12, 2020

Question about the quotient of the charge and mass of an electron

May 10, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments