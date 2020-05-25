May 25, 2020

Marine species are outpacing terrestrial species in the race against global warming

by CNRS

Some of the 12,000 plant and animal species considered in this study. Credit: © Gaël Grenouillet

Global warming is causing species to search for more temperate environments to which to migrate, but it is marine species that are leading the way by moving up to six times faster towards the poles than their terrestrial congeners, according to the latest results of a Franco-American study mainly involving scientists from the CNRS, Ifremer, the Université Toulouse III—Paul Sabatier and the University of Picardy Jules Verne.

By analyzing the speed of change in the distribution range of more than 12,000 animal and , according to isotherm shifts in latitude and altitude, the researchers have shown that under certain conditions, are capable of following the invisible migration of temperatures towards the poles.

This unbridled race against is modulated by the pressure of human activities (fishing, aquaculture, agriculture, silviculture, urban planning) speeding up or slowing down the movement of species in their pursuit of more favorable climatic conditions.

These results, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution on 25 May 2020, raise questions about the capacity of terrestrial organisms to adapt to anticipated global warming temperatures in the 21st century.

More information: Species better track climate warming in the oceans than on land, Nature Ecology & Evolution (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-020-1198-2 , www.nature.com/articles/s41559-020-1198-2
Journal information: Nature Ecology & Evolution

Provided by CNRS
