May 19, 2020

Flooding impacts emergency response time in England

by Loughborough University

flood
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

First responders, such as fire and ambulance services, will likely struggle to reach urgent cases in a timely manner during flooding in England, researchers from Loughborough University have found.

Professors Dapeng Yu and Robert Wilby investigated how various levels of flooding impact the ability of to reach urgent cases.

They conducted geospatial analysis and mapped the spatial accessibility for all locations of Ambulance and Fire and Rescue stations in England. These are the primary responders for flooding events, during which demands for emergency services can rise considerably.

The researchers found that flooding can impact the ability of these services to respond within the mandatory timeframes expected by making roads impassable or increasing traffic congestion. Climate change is also expected to increase the magnitude and frequency of flood events which will make responding to emergencies more difficult.

The authors discovered that 84% of the English population can be reached by ambulance within the 7-minute window for life-threatening incidents. However, under a 30-year river or coastal flood scenario, this drops to 70% and for a 100-year flood it is only 61%. The proportion of the elderly population that can be reached during a 30-year flood scenario is 65%, compared to 80% in normal conditions.

As well as the national picture, the study also found regional disparities in response times. Low-lying areas in the southeast and such as Cornwall experience a reduction in response times even under low-magnitude flooding. Greater London is also negatively impacted by flooding, which was demonstrated with a London Fire Brigade mobilisation dataset associated with flooding that occurred on the UK European Union referendum polling day in 2016.

Speaking about the research, Professor Yu from the University's Department of Geography and Environment, added: "Flooding of transport networks can add critical minutes to travel times between dispatch and arrival. For this study we have explicitly modelled the spatial coverage of all Ambulance Service and Fire and Rescue Service stations in England during flooding of varying severity under compliant response times. We identified vulnerable population facilities—such as care homes, schools, nurseries and sheltered accommodation—that become unreachable within the mandatory timeframes of response."

The authors conclude that the 'cascading' effects of flooding events must be considered alongside the geographic distribution of stations to optimize and coverage by emergency responders even under extreme conditions.

The paper, "Disruption of emergency to vulnerable populations during floods," has been published today in Nature Sustainability

Explore further

As sea level rises, multiple factors threaten Honolulu's urban infrastructure
More information: Dapeng Yu et al. Disruption of emergency response to vulnerable populations during floods, Nature Sustainability (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41893-020-0516-7
Journal information: Nature Sustainability

Provided by Loughborough University
Citation: Flooding impacts emergency response time in England (2020, May 19) retrieved 19 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-impacts-emergency-response-england.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Nevada 6.5

May 15, 2020

Mw 6.8, Indonesia

May 11, 2020

Samalas eruption in 1257

May 10, 2020

Wind Box

May 08, 2020

Volcanic Ash Clouds -- Why do they flatten at certain altitudes when rising?

May 02, 2020

Maunder Minimum & Climate Change

Apr 30, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments