May 13, 2020

Image: Spacesuit for the ground

by European Space Agency

Image: Spacesuit for the ground
Credit: Edgar Martins

Not a spacesuit but a SCAPE suit—standing for "Self Contained Atmospheric Protective Ensemble." Technicians don these suits before filling satellites with the toxic hydrazine fuel used for maneuvers in space. This one was snapped by Portuguese photographer Edgar Martins at ESA's Spaceport in French Guiana.

ESA's Clean Space initiative is researching greener alternatives to hydrazine but for now this high-energy propellant is being used to fuel almost all satellites as well as launcher upper stages.

Edgar Martins collaborated closely with ESA to produce a comprehensive photographic survey of the Agency's various facilities around the globe, together with those of its international partners.

Characteristically empty of people, Martins' long-exposure photos—taken with analogue wide film cameras—possess a stark, reverent style. They document the variety of specialized installations and equipment needed to prepare missions for , or to recreate orbital conditions for testing down on Earth.

Explore further

Image: Entrance to Hertz chamber
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Spacesuit for the ground (2020, May 13) retrieved 13 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-image-spacesuit-ground.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the expansion of the Universe affect orbiting bodies?

17 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

20 hours ago

Trying to grok the draconic year

May 09, 2020

Backyard astronomers, how do you decide what to look at?

May 08, 2020

Wasp-76b is a planet where it rains iron!

May 07, 2020

Could life on Earth survive the far future?

May 06, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments