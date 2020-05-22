May 22, 2020

Climate change helped produce San Diego's huge ocean heat wave in 2018, researchers find

by Gary Robbins

ocean
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

University of California, San Diego researchers have confirmed that climate change helped produce the historic 43-day ocean heat wave that drew big crowds to San Diego beaches during the summer of 2018.

The finding was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research-Oceans, in a paper that says the phenomenon could not be solely attributed to natural variations in the weather.

The average summer water temperature at the Scripps Pier in La Jolla is 70.7 degrees. But in 2018, readings surpassed 73 degrees on every day of the heat wave, which lasted from July 19 to Aug. 30. And the temperature surpassed 75 on 30 of those days.

The heat wave peaked on Aug. 9 when the reached 79.5 degrees, the highest reading in the history of the pier, which opened in 1916.

UCSD's Scripps Institution of Oceanography says that coastal winds were unusually light that summer, which prevented cooler water from cycling to the surface. The marine layer also was weak, exposing the ocean to longer periods of sunlight. And monsoonal moisture flowed to the coast and helped the ocean hold its heat.

But UCSD says that the heat wave also was caused by global warming. Between 1916 and 2018 the baseline ocean temperature at the pier rose 2.2 degrees, Scripps says.

"Climate change is not only warming the atmosphere, it's warming the oceans," said Jimmy Fumo, a staff researcher at Scripps. "That's making marine heat waves more and more intense, and longer-lived. That's what we saw in 2018.

"The seemingly small bump in ocean temperatures can have massive impacts, and it doesn't just affect San Diego. It affects places all over the world."

Fumo was the lead author of UCSD's study of the .

Climate change is often cited as a factor in hurricanes, major rain events and heat waves. But scientists rarely take a deep look at how such change factors into a specific event, such as the warming that occurred in 2018.

The release of Fumo's paper coincided with a new period of unusually along the San Diego County coastline. On May 4, the ocean hit 73 degrees at the pier, seven degrees above average.

At the time, the National Weather Service attributed the high temperatures to the absence of strong, seasonal winds along the coast. The winds have since picked up, and sea surface temperatures have returned to normal in many areas.

Explore further

Weak winds in the Pacific drove record-breaking 2019 summertime marine heat wave
Journal information: Journal of Geophysical Research

©2020 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Climate change helped produce San Diego's huge ocean heat wave in 2018, researchers find (2020, May 22) retrieved 22 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-climate-san-diego-huge-ocean.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Nevada 6.5

May 15, 2020

Mw 6.8, Indonesia

May 11, 2020

Samalas eruption in 1257

May 10, 2020

Wind Box

May 08, 2020

Volcanic Ash Clouds -- Why do they flatten at certain altitudes when rising?

May 02, 2020

Maunder Minimum & Climate Change

Apr 30, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments