May 5, 2020

Climate change could cause decline of some alpine butterfly species

by Katie Willis, University of Alberta

Climate change could cause decline of some alpine butterfly species
Alpine butterflies, such as the Rocky Mountain Apollo pictured here, will see negative long-term effects of climate change. Credit: Alessandro Filazzola

Some alpine butterflies may be at risk because of the effect of climate change on their ecosystems, according to new research out of the University of Alberta.

"We often frame the effects of directly on a species as the future becoming either too hot, too dry or too wet," said Alessandro Filazzola, a post-doctoral fellow in and lead author on the study.

"However, climate change can have indirect effects such as through the food resources of a species. These effects are more likely to affect butterflies, because as caterpillars they often feed on one or a few ."

The researchers used climate change models to understand the effects of changing ecosystems on alpine butterflies in North America. The results show that alpine butterflies that have specialized diets, meaning they feed on just one or a few plants, are more vulnerable to climate change because of fluctuations in their food. On the other hand, butterflies with more diverse diets are less likely to be affected.

"The main outcome from this study is our improved ability to quantify the complex effects of climate change on ecosystems," said Filazzola, who conducted the research under the supervision of professors Jens Roland and JC Cahill.

"Understanding the effects of climate change on a species through its is very important for biological conservation—climate change is likely going to have complex effects that extend beyond single-species mortality."

Models like the one used in this study provide a more to understanding how a changing could affect entire ecosystems.

"Using an approach that looks at the ecosystem level would improve our ability to mitigate biodiversity loss and maintain the delivery of ecosystem services such as pollination," added Filazzola.

The study, "Inclusion of Trophic Interactions Increases the Vulnerability of an Alpine Butterfly Species to Climate Change," was published in Global Change Biology.

Explore further

Scientists identify British butterflies most threatened by climate change
More information: Alessandro Filazzola et al. Inclusion of trophic interactions increases the vulnerability of an alpine butterfly species to climate change, Global Change Biology (2020). DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15068
Journal information: Global Change Biology

Provided by University of Alberta
Citation: Climate change could cause decline of some alpine butterfly species (2020, May 5) retrieved 5 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-climate-decline-alpine-butterfly-species.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Increasing object exposure time under UVC when rotated?

23 hours ago

Proteins by mitochondria

May 03, 2020

Covid 19 population study, Vitamin D, and controversy

May 02, 2020

Covid-19 fatal effects

May 01, 2020

Questions about DNA, biology, genetics and genealogy tests

Apr 30, 2020

Questions about the Corona virus

Apr 30, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments