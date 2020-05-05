China launch of key new space rocket 'successful'

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Chinese state media reported the "successful" launch of a new rocket on Tuesday, a major test of its ambitions to operate a permanent space station and send astronauts to the Moon.

The large carrier rocket Long March 5B took off from the Wenchang launch site in the southern island of Hainan, and a prototype spacecraft with no crew separated and entered its planned orbit, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

