May 5, 2020

China launch of key new space rocket 'successful'

china flag
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Chinese state media reported the "successful" launch of a new rocket on Tuesday, a major test of its ambitions to operate a permanent space station and send astronauts to the Moon.

The large carrier rocket Long March 5B took off from the Wenchang launch site in the southern island of Hainan, and a prototype spacecraft with no separated and entered its planned , according to the official Xinhua news agency.

