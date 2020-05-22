May 22, 2020

Researchers discover cell reproduction not triggered by retinoic acid as previously believed

by CNRS

Cell reproduction dogma challenged
Immunostained proteins SYCP3 (green) and DAZL (red) in embryonic ovaries of a control mouse (left); a mouse with mutant null Aldh1a1, Aldh1a2, and Aldh1a3 alleles (centre); and a mouse with mutant null retinoic acid receptor gene alleles (right). In all three situations, germ cells (red) have entered meiosis, as evidenced by the presence of SYCP3 on meiotic chromosomes (green). Credit: Anne-Amandine Chassot and Norbert B. Ghyselinck

Meiosis is essential to sexual reproduction. For almost 15 years, it has been commonly held that retinoic acid, a molecule derived from vitamin A, triggers meiosis in mammalian germ cells. Yet, in joint articles published in Science Advances, French researchers from the Institut de Biologie Valrose (CNRS / INSERM / Université Côte d'Azur) and the IGBMC (CNRS / INSERM / University of Strasbourg), with their colleagues, have demonstrated that meiosis in mice begins and proceeds normally even in the absence of retinoic acid. These findings set the stage for new research in the field of reproductive biology.

Meiosis is an essential process that results in novel assortments of chromosomes for the transmission of unique sets of genes to offspring. Beginning with a diploid germ cell (an oogonium in females or a spermatogonium in males), it yields haploid gametes (oocytes in females or spermatozoa in males). The union of an oocyte and a spermatozoon combines both parental haploid genomes in a single diploid cell destined to give rise to an embryo, marking the start of the next generation.

In mammals, cells found in developing gonads (ovaries in females or testes in males) provide germ cells with structural support, nourishment, and protection. They also emit molecular signals that determine what will become of the germ cells. One of the signaling molecules is retinoic , widely thought to trigger germ cell meiosis. Despite the 2011 publication of findings casting doubt on this assumption, the idea that retinoic acid is a switch for meiosis has risen to the status of dogma.

Together with colleagues, scientists from the Institut de Biologie Valrose in Nice and the IGBMC in Strasbourg conducted two complementary studies of the mouse fetal ovary to clarify the role of this molecule, by (i) inhibiting its synthesis and (ii) removing its receptors. Neither approach prevented normal initiation of meiosis in germ cells. Furthermore, viable infant mice were born after fertilization of oocytes lacking retinoic acid receptors, proving that these cells are functionally intact.

These twin studies therefore refute the dogma of a trigger for meiosis in germ , ending a debate that has lasted nearly a decade and a half. By dismissing a long-held tenet, these findings invite the to reconsider its working assumptions and investigate new leads in the search for the real signals controlling initiation of cell meiosis.

Explore further

Discovery of genes involved in infertility mechanism
More information: "Retinoic acid synthesis by ALDH1A proteins is dispensable for meiosis initiation in the mouse fetal ovary" Science Advances (2020). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aaz1261
Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by CNRS
Citation: Researchers discover cell reproduction not triggered by retinoic acid as previously believed (2020, May 22) retrieved 22 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-cell-reproduction-triggered-retinoic-acid.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is benign etymology?

2 hours ago

Why do bacteria insert their genes into a host?

3 hours ago

Is low dose radiation therapy a potential treatment for COVID-19?

5 hours ago

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

18 hours ago

Disinfecting effect of copper on SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses

May 21, 2020

Is Sars-Cov2 cytolytic or cytopathic?

May 21, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments