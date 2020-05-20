NASA test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken departed Houston aboard one of the space agency's jet planes.
They're scheduled to blast off next Wednesday atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, bound for the International Space Station. They'll soar from the same pad where Atlantis closed out the space shuttle program in 2011, the last home launch for NASA astronauts.
Awaiting the astronauts at Kennedy's former shuttle landing strip were the center's director, former shuttle commander Robert Cabana, and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.
The welcoming committee was reduced drastically in size because of the coronavirus pandemic. Journalists were told to wear masks.
NASA's commercial crew program has been years in the making. Boeing, the competing company, isn't expect to launch its first astronauts until next year.
Citation:
Astronauts arriving for NASA's 1st home launch in decade (2020, May 20)
retrieved 20 May 2020
from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-astronauts-nasa-1st-home-decade.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
Astronauts arriving for NASA's 1st home launch in decade
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments