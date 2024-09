A wolf howls in the forest. Credit: Steve Felberg / Pixabay

Around the world, people are collectively making noise while social distancing. In Colorado, we're howling like wolves. Joanna Lambert, a professor in the Program of Environmental Studies, studies wolf communication.

She discusses with CU Boulder Today why wolves howl, why Coloradans may be howling each night to connect with each other, and how to most accurately join in this nightly chorus.

Credit: University of Colorado at Boulder