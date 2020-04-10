Video: What is food insecurity?

Norbert Wilson is a professor of food policy at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. His research touches on a number of food issues of such as access, choice, and food waste. He continues to work on food safety and quality issues in international trade and domestic food systems. Additionally, his work is moving to explore equity in food access and health.

Wilson has published in AEA Papers and Proceedings, World Development, American Journal of Agricultural Economics, Journal of Public Health, Food Policy and Agricultural Economics, among others.

Prior to the Friedman School, Norbert was a professor of agricultural economics at Auburn University from 1999 to 2016. He was also an economist/policy analyst in the trade directorate (2004-2006) and in the agriculture directorate (2001-2002) of the Organization of Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD) in Paris, France.

"Food insecurity is often linked with a number of poor health outcomes such as diabetes and cardiovascular problems," said Norbert Wilson, a professor of food policy at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. Credit: Steffan Hacker

