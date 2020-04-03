April 3, 2020

Video: Coronavirus Vaccine: Where are we and what's next?

by American Chemical Society

Coronavirus Vaccine: Where are we and what's next? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

You might have heard that COVID-19 vaccine trials are underway in Seattle.

What exactly is being tested? How much longer will these tests take? And when can we expect a vaccine against the novel coronavirus?

We chat with Benjamin Neuman, Ph.D., one of the world's on coronavirus, and Daniel Wrapp, one of the scientists who mapped the structure of the protein that the coronavirus uses to infect your , to help us answer these questions:

