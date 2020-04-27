April 27, 2020

Video: How does alcohol kill coronavirus?

by Pennsylvania State University

sanitizer
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

How does alcohol kill this virus? With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol-based hand sanitizer became a much-sought item by hospitals and the general public alike for its ability to inactivate the coronavirus.

CIDD's Dr. Nita Bharti explains how the alcohol does this, and which concentrations are effective.

Credit: Pennsylvania State University

