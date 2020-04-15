April 15, 2020

Diet diversity: Hawkfish species coexist on coral reefs thanks to differing food preferences

by National Science Foundation

Diet diversity: Hawkfish species coexist on coral reefs thanks to differing food preferences
Arc-eye hawkfish on a coral reef in the South Pacific. Credit: Brian Zgliczynski

How can many species of hawkfish coexist in proximity on the same coral reef? The answer may lie in their individual diets.

Hawkfish are brightly colored reef fish that live in tropical oceans. Many reach their greatest diversity in the Coral Triangle, a swath of ocean in the tropical Western Pacific. But one genus of hawkfish, known as arc-eye hawkfish, has the greatest number of species in the remote islands of the Republic of Kiribati in the South Pacific.

Of the four hawkfish species found there (Paracirrhites nisus, P. xanthus, P. bicolor and P. arcatus), the first three are endemic to the Polynesian province, meaning they are found nowhere else. P. arcatus is found throughout the tropical Pacific.

National Science Foundation-funded researchers at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and their colleagues wondered how these species could coexist on the same .

By analyzing hawkfish gut contents and microbiomes, the scientists found that these fish have different diets. The findings are published in the journal Ecology and Evolution.

"One of the things that has always fascinated people about coral reefs is their tremendous biodiversity," said Beverly French, a researcher at Scripps and lead author. "It's a puzzle in ecology: How do many animals coexist in one place? One way is by partitioning resources."

The researchers conducted the study at sea, using genetic sequencing to discover what each hawkfish was eating. By comparing stomach contents and gut microbiomes, the scientists found that the endemic hawkfish species eat a higher percentage of other fish compared to P. arcatus. This trophic partitioning—different food niches for each species—could explain how hawkfish coexist on South Pacific reefs.

"It's an elegant case of ecological specialization," said Daniel Thornhill, a program officer in NSF's Division of Ocean Sciences. "By focusing on different prey, many similar hawkfish can coexist in the same space on the ."

Explore further

Study finds fish have diverse, distinct gut microbiomes
More information: Beverly J. French et al. Decoding diversity in a coral reef fish species complex with restricted range using metagenomic sequencing of gut contents, Ecology and Evolution (2020). DOI: 10.1002/ece3.6138
Journal information: Ecology and Evolution

Provided by National Science Foundation
Citation: Diet diversity: Hawkfish species coexist on coral reefs thanks to differing food preferences (2020, April 15) retrieved 15 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-diet-diversity-hawkfish-species-coexist.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Quarantine takes toll on alcoholics

4 hours ago

Innovations to help COVID-19 treatment efforts

Apr 13, 2020

What makes the current coronavirus different from the others?

Apr 13, 2020

Excellent Video explaining how COVID-19 Spreads, Infects, is diagnosed

Apr 13, 2020

Timing of The Human Heart

Apr 13, 2020

Manipulating the genes of a virus

Apr 12, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments