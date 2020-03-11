March 11, 2020

'Vacancies' crystal defects key to improved design of lightweight aluminium alloys

by Monash University

aluminum
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Monash University researchers in Australia have used a combination of atomic-scale imaging and simulations to improve the understanding of the theta-prime strengthening phase in the aluminium copper alloy system.

In a study published in Nature Communications, the authors showed that improvement of the phase was enabled by introducing a large influx of specific crystal defects, or 'vacancies.'

They investigated the theta-prime transformation in the binary alloy Al-1.7at.%Cu, an alloy that forms the basis of many commercial used widely in the aerospace industry. They reported direct and rapid of the theta-prime phase, as well as of an unexpected precipitate phase.

Researchers describe this nucleation pathway as template-directed, as it involves a precursor phase that serves as a structural template for the nucleated phases.

Whereas nucleation is slow and sparse when the bulk alloy is subjected to a conventional , the study showed that nucleation is rapid and abundant when the heat treatment is applied to a sample with one of its dimensions at the nanoscale. The study also revealed the critical role of vacancies in enabling template directed nucleation.

The findings have important implications for precipitation mechanisms in nanoscale or nanostructured materials, as well as in conditions associated with large numbers of lattice defects such as materials far-from-equilibrium or subjected to extreme levels of deformation or intense ion irradiation.

Lead author, Associate Professor Laure Bourgeois of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering and the Monash Centre for Electron Microscopy, said: "we showed that transformation becomes much easier after the introduction of vacancies into the theta-prime phase in several situations: in nanomaterials, under irradiation by an in an , and by deforming and heating bulk materials."

"By offering an improved understanding of how the strengthening phase can be promoted, we aim to contribute to the design of better high-strength lightweight alloys that offer superior performance."

Explore further

Structural shift elucidated with large-scale atomic simulations
More information: Laure Bourgeois et al, Transforming solid-state precipitates via excess vacancies, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-15087-1
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Monash University
Citation: 'Vacancies' crystal defects key to improved design of lightweight aluminium alloys (2020, March 11) retrieved 11 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-vacancies-crystal-defects-key-lightweight.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Questions about making galinstan

Mar 01, 2020

CO Combustion Reaction

Mar 01, 2020

What is the medium size of a Hydrochloric acid molecule?

Feb 29, 2020

Clarification about the sign of EMF in batteries and electrochemistry

Feb 29, 2020

Interpreting Electrode Potentials

Feb 27, 2020

Aspen Adsorption

Feb 27, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments