March 17, 2020

Qubits that operate at room temperature

by The National University of Science and Technology MISIS

Qubits Will Operate at Room Temperature
Qubit illustration. Credit: esa.int

Scientists from NUST MISIS (Russia) together with colleagues from Sweden, Hungary and U.S., found a way to manufacture stable qubits that operate at room temperature, in contrast to the majority of existing analogues. This opens up new prospects for creating a quantum computer. Moreover, the results of the research can already be used to create high-accuracy magnetometers, biosensors and new quantum Internet technologies. The article is published in Nature Communications.

A (qubit) is the smallest data storage unit in , analogous to the well-known bit in classical computing processes. So far, only prototypes of a quantum computer have been created, but scientists agree that in the future, such a computer will have incredible computing capabilities. At the same time, quantum technologies are already in use in a number of areas, such as ultra-secure communication lines.

One of the main problems is the instability of qubits and extremely low- conditions required for their operation. Today, the most popular types of qubits are ones on superconducting materials or on single atoms. Both the first and the second exist only at extremely low temperatures, requiring enormous costs for constant system cooling. Semiconductor materials can become a promising analogue. For example, it is known that a qubit can be created on a point in a diamond lattice. The defect occurs due to the substitution of one carbon atom (C) with a nitrogen atom (N), with a defect, vacancy (V) nearby. It was already proved that such a qubit would successfully operate at .

Scientists from the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (Russia) and Linköping University (Sweden) together with colleagues from Hungary and U.S. found a way to manufacture stable semiconductor qubits using another material, silicon carbide (SiC). This is much simpler and more cost-effective in comparison with diamond. SiC was already considered as a promising material for creating qubits, but sometimes, such qubits immediately degraded at room temperature. Hence, scientists aimed at figuring out the structural modification that would ensure stable operation of qubits.

"To create a , a point defect in a is being excited using laser, and when a photon is emitted, this defect begins to luminesce. It was previously proved that six peaks are observed in the luminescence of SiC, named from PL1 to PL6, respectively. We found out that this is due to a specific defect, where a single 'displaced' atomic layer, called a stacking fault, appears near two vacant positions in the lattice," says Professor Igor Abrikosov at Linköping University.

Now that it is known which structural feature will make SiC qubits operate at room temperature, this feature can be created artificially, for instance, by means of chemical vapor deposition. This development opens up new prospects for creating a quantum computer capable of operating at room temperature. Moreover, according to scientists, the results can already be used to create high-accuracy magnetometers, biosensors and new quantum Internet technologies.

Explore further

Cryo-chip overcomes obstacle to large-scale quantum computers
More information: Viktor Ivády et al. Stabilization of point-defect spin qubits by quantum wells, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-13495-6
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by The National University of Science and Technology MISIS
Citation: Qubits that operate at room temperature (2020, March 17) retrieved 17 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-qubits-room-temperature.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

I want to try an experiment related to mechanics -- suggestions please

Mar 02, 2020

Cloud chamber - electron tracks? - solved

Mar 01, 2020

Recoil dampening in silencers and supressors

Mar 01, 2020

My cloud chamber didn't make any tracks...

Feb 29, 2020

P-N junction Semiconductors

Feb 29, 2020

Homemade cloud chamber not working

Feb 28, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments