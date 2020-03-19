March 19, 2020

Image: The southern hemisphere of Jupiter

by Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Image: The southern hemisphere of Jupiter
Credit: Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS. Image processing by Kevin M. Gill, CC BY

NASA's Juno mission captured this look at the southern hemisphere of Jupiter on Feb. 17, 2020, during the spacecraft's most recent close approach to the giant planet.

Not only is Jupiter the largest planet orbiting the Sun, it contains more than twice the amount of material of all other objects in the solar system combined—including all the planets, moons, asteroids and comets. In composition, Jupiter resembles a star, and scientists estimate that if it had been at least 80 times more massive at its formation, it could have become a type of star called a rather than a planet.

While the 's most common elements, hydrogen and helium, make up most of Jupiter's mass, the striking clouds that are visible at the top of its atmosphere are composed mostly of ammonia and .

This high-resolution view is a composite of four images captured by the JunoCam imager and assembled by citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill. The images were taken on Feb. 17, 2020, between 10:31 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. PST (1:31 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. EST). During that time, the spacecraft was between about 30,700 and 62,400 miles (49,500 and 100,400 kilometers) from the tops of the planet's clouds, at latitudes between about 50 and 68 degrees South.

Explore further

Image: Jupiter's southern hemisphere
Provided by Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Citation: Image: The southern hemisphere of Jupiter (2020, March 19) retrieved 19 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-image-southern-hemisphere-jupiter.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Supernova mechanisms 2020

Mar 02, 2020

Tau neutrino flux in IceCube data

Mar 01, 2020

Tidal forces acting on planet NGTS-10b

Mar 01, 2020

Does the expansion of the Universe heat stars and bodies?

Feb 29, 2020

Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe

Feb 27, 2020

Ptolemaic Model of the Solar System

Feb 26, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments