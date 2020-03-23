March 23, 2020

Evening Complex 'thermometer proteins' regulate plant blooming

by CNRS

"Thermometer" protein regulates blooming
Left: Evening Complex (EC) attached to DNA. Right: LUX protein bound to DNA double helix. EC acts like a temperature sensor. At low temperatures, it prevents the expression of growth genes by binding to the DNA. When temperatures are high enough, it separates from the DNA, permitting gene expression and subsequent plant flowering. Credit: Silva et al. / PNAS

As average temperatures rise every year, it is no longer rare to see plants flower as early as February. Behind this phenomenon is a complex of proteins whose activity is controlled by temperature changes, as has just been demonstrated by researchers from the Cell and Plant Physiology Laboratory (CNRS / CEA / INRAE / Université Grenoble Alpes) and their partners.

Composed of three proteins (LUX, ELF3, and ELF4), the Evening Complex regulates the expression of genes involved in and flowering, as a function of exterior temperatures. The research team has shown, in vitro, that while all three proteins are needed for the complex to function correctly, ELF3 is the only one whose activity directly depends on temperature. When the , ELF3 prevents the complex from binding to DNA and repressing plant growth genes. Consequently, growth proceeds. A study of the structure of LUX nonetheless demonstrated that certain mutations could alter plant sensitivity to temperature.

These findings are published in PNAS (12 March 2020).

Explore further

A conversation between plants' daily and aging clocks
More information: Catarina S. Silva et al. Molecular mechanisms of Evening Complex activity in Arabidopsis, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1920972117
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by CNRS
Citation: Evening Complex 'thermometer proteins' regulate plant blooming (2020, March 23) retrieved 23 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-evening-complex-thermometer-proteins-blooming.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The dose makes the poison

Mar 02, 2020

Temperature variations in body regions

Mar 01, 2020

About the protein shape of covid-19

Mar 01, 2020

Infrared Vision

Feb 29, 2020

Cooking fumes and bio effects

Feb 28, 2020

Biological to electrical/mechanical interface with artificial augmentation

Feb 28, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments