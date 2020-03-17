March 17, 2020

Efficient perovskite solar cells developed by reducing interface-mediated recombination

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Efficient perovskite solar cells developed by reducing interface-mediated recombination
Credit: Supplemental mmaterials, Advanced Energy Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1002/aenm.202000197

Passivation is an effective method to reduce defects and inhibit non-radiative recombination. Organic amine salts such as phenethylamine iodide (PEAI) have been successfully used to passivate the perovskite surface, achieving world-record efficiency of the device for the improved VOC.

However, PEAI-treated perovskites are sensitive to temperature. At high temperatures, PEAI will react with pristine three-dimensional (3-D) to form 2-D perovskite, which affects the stability of the . In addition, more work should be done to further explore the mechanism of ammonium salts.

In a recent study published by Advanced Energy Materials, a research group led by Prof. Gao Peng from Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a bulky amine approach to develop efficient perovskite solar cells by reducing interface-mediated .

The researchers used a unique, bulky 1-naphthylmethylamine iodide (NMAI) for the post-treatment of CsFAMA triple-cation 3-D perovskite film to passivate the perovskite surface/interface, and thereby reduce the non- of devices.

They found that different from PEAI, NMAI post-treatment remains almost NMAI itself on the surface of perovskite film rather than transformed into low-dimensional perovskites, even under high thermal annealing temperature (100 °C), which was supported by density functional theory (DFT) calculation and X-ray diffraction (XRD) measurement.

Although the researchers had adopted NMAI to construct quasi-2-D/3-D perovskite through one-step preparation method for highly efficient perovskite light-emitting diode (LED), this dielectric ammonium salt could not only efficiently decrease the defect-assisted recombination owing to chemical passivation, but also retard the charge accumulation by inducing energy level bending and prevent minority carrier recombination due to charge-blocking.

The NMAI-treated devices showed much more intensified electroluminescence, which is direct evidence that NMAI treatment substantially suppresses the non-radiative recombination at the surface/interface of perovskite in the complete devices.

Additionally, the researchers achieved a PCE of 21.04% for the triple-action PSC, a maximum VOC up to 1.20 V, and enhanced stability maintaining 98.9% of their initial efficiency after 3240 h.

This study provides new insights into the passivation mechanisms of organic ammonium salts and suggests guidelines for future developing improved passivation layers.

Explore further

Constructive molecular configurations for surface-defect passivation of perovskite photovoltaics
More information: Lusheng Liang et al. Efficient Perovskite Solar Cells by Reducing Interface‐Mediated Recombination: a Bulky Amine Approach, Advanced Energy Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1002/aenm.202000197
Journal information: Advanced Energy Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Efficient perovskite solar cells developed by reducing interface-mediated recombination (2020, March 17) retrieved 17 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-efficient-perovskite-solar-cells-interface-mediated.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Questions about making galinstan

Mar 01, 2020

CO Combustion Reaction

Mar 01, 2020

What is the medium size of a Hydrochloric acid molecule?

Feb 29, 2020

Clarification about the sign of EMF in batteries and electrochemistry

Feb 29, 2020

Interpreting Electrode Potentials

Feb 27, 2020

Aspen Adsorption

Feb 27, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments