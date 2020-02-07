February 7, 2020

SpaceX gets $80 million from NASA to launch its Earth Science mission in 2022

by Chabeli Carrazana

spacex
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

SpaceX will get $80.4 million from NASA to launch the agency's 2022 Earth science mission, known as PACE.

NASA announced this week that SpaceX would provide the thrust for the mission with a Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to launch in December 2022 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The 3,700 pound PACE spacecraft, which stands for Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud ocean Ecosystem, will analyze how impacts the plant's oceans and atmosphere. Scientists will also be able to investigate organism diversity in the marine food web, as well as gather additional data to improve global climate models.

SpaceX will be using a previously flown Falcon 9 for the mission. Elon Musk's rocket company has already flown other science mission for NASA, including the planet-hunting TESS mission in 2018.

"SpaceX is honored to continue supporting NASA's critical scientific observational missions by launching PACE, which will help humanity better understand, protect, and preserve our planet," said Gwynne Shotwell, the company's president and chief operating officer.

