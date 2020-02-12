February 12, 2020

Salt water may periodically form on the surface of Mars

by Planetary Science Institute

Salt water may periodically form on the surface of Mars
Three-dimensional view of the Martian surface temperature around an idealized boulder at latitude 30°S. On the side opposite to the Sun, temperatures are around -128° Celsius, and as the sun rises, this area heats up rapidly, so frost melts on salt-containing ground before it sublimates into the atmosphere. Credit: Norbert Schorghofer 

Briny water may form on the surface of Mars a few days per year, research by Planetary Science Institute Senior Scientist Norbert Schorghofer shows. 

Liquid water is difficult to come by on Mars, because ice rapidly dissipates, or sublimates, into the atmosphere long before it reaches its melting point. That is because the on Mars lies near the triple point pressure of H2O, the minimum pressure necessary for to exist. 

"Mars has plenty of cold ice-rich regions and plenty of warm ice-free regions, but icy regions where the temperature rises above the melting point are a that is nearly impossible to find. That sweet spot is where liquid water would form," Schorghofer said. 

The process works as follows: A boulder sitting on the surface at mid-latitudes casts a shadow in winter. The continually shadowed area behind the boulder is very cold, so cold that water ice accumulates in winter. When the Sun rises again in spring, the ice suddenly heats up. In detailed model calculations, the from -128° Celsius in the morning to -10° Celsius at noon, a huge change over a quarter of a day. Over such a short time, not all of the frost is lost to the atmosphere.

Salt depresses the of H2O, so on salt-rich ground, water ice will melt at -10° Celsius. Brines, or salty water, will form until all of the ice has either turned to liquid or vapor. Next Mars year, the same process repeats. 

The shadowed areas behind the boulders are so cold in winter that not only water frost but also carbon dioxide ice builds up. For Mars, the first day without carbon dioxide ice in spring is called the "crocus date." Melting occurs on or immediately after the crocus date, and therefore the term "crocus melting". 

"Answering the question whether crocus melting of seasonal water ice actually occurs on Mars required a slew of detailed quantitative calculations—the numbers really matter," Schorghofer said. "It took decades to develop the necessary quantitative models." 

Explore further

Steaming lakes and thundersnow: 4 questions answered about weird winter weather
More information: Norbert Schorghofer. Mars: Quantitative Evaluation of Crocus Melting behind Boulders, The Astrophysical Journal (2020). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ab612f
Journal information: Astrophysical Journal

Provided by Planetary Science Institute
Citation: Salt water may periodically form on the surface of Mars (2020, February 12) retrieved 12 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-salt-periodically-surface-mars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Learning to use a Solar Scope with an H alpha filter

Jan 26, 2020

The curse of Elon Musk

Jan 25, 2020

Questions about the expansion of space on galactic scales

Jan 25, 2020

The solar system and the Coriolis effect

Jan 25, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jan 22, 2020

How to calculate the wavelength of light coming from 1 light year away

Jan 21, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments