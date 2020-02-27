February 27, 2020

Quantum researchers able to split one photon into three

by University of Waterloo

Quantum researchers able to split one photon into three
Lab of Chris Wilson. Credit: University of Waterloo

Researchers from the Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) at the University of Waterloo report the first occurrence of directly splitting one photon into three.

The occurrence, the first of its kind, used the spontaneous parametric down-conversion method (SPDC) in quantum optics and created what quantum optics researchers call a non-Gaussian state of light. A non-Gaussian state of light is considered a critical ingredient to gain a quantum advantage.

"It was understood that there were limits to the type of entanglement generated with the two-photon version, but these results form the basis of an exciting new paradigm of three-photon ," said Chris Wilson, a principle investigator at IQC faculty member and a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Waterloo.

"Given that this research brings us past the known ability to split one photon into two entangled daughter photons, we're optimistic that we've opened up a new area of exploration."

"The two- version has been a workhorse for quantum research for over 30 years," said Wilson. "We think three photons will overcome the limits and will encourage further and experimental applications and hopefully the development of optical using superconducting units."

Wilson used microwave photons to stretch the known limits of SPDC. The experimental implementation used a superconducting parametric resonator. The result clearly showed the strong correlation among three photons generated at different frequencies. Ongoing work aims to show that the photons are entangled.

"Non-Gaussian states and operations are a critical ingredient for obtaining the quantum advantage," said Wilson. "They are very difficult to simulate and model classically, which has resulted in a dearth of theoretical work for this application."

The study, "Observation of Three-Photon Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion in a Superconducting Parametric Cavity," was published in Physical Review X on January 16, 2020.

Explore further

Researchers create first three-photon color-entangled W state
More information: C. W. Sandbo Chang et al. Observation of Three-Photon Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion in a Superconducting Parametric Cavity, Physical Review X (2020). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.10.011011
Journal information: Physical Review X

Provided by University of Waterloo
Citation: Quantum researchers able to split one photon into three (2020, February 27) retrieved 27 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-quantum-photon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
230 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Zero Friction Piston Ring question

19 hours ago

Recent Noteworthy Physics Papers

Feb 26, 2020

The effect of instrumental broadening on FWHM in Raman peaks

Feb 24, 2020

How did students manage to study the required Mathematics for Physics

Feb 22, 2020

Dumb Sounding Flax Seed Question

Feb 21, 2020

Does the Coriolis force act on the propagation of light?

Feb 19, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments