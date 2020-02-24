February 24, 2020

Pupils in UK special schools 'treated differently' again, following the removal of standardized assessments

by Taylor & Francis

school
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Following the recent withdrawal of standardized assessments, children with intellectual disabilities at special schools in the UK are again being treated differently to children at mainstream schools, says a new study from researchers at The Open University.

Published in Disability & Society, the peer-reviewed research shows there is currently no national progress levels for children with severe or profound —meaning teachers have no standardized way of tracking the development of students in both academic and non-academic learning areas.

As in many countries, the intellectual and academic progress of pupils at UK schools is assessed using standardized, nationwide tests given at specific ages (for primary school pupils in the UK, these tests are given at age seven and 11). But these tests are not suitable for pupils with severe intellectual being taught in special schools, as these pupils will be operating far below the levels being tested.

Because pupils with severe intellectual disabilities should still make progress over time, their progress needs to be assessed just like pupils in mainstream schools, both to determine what kind of continuing support they need and to show at what level a is working if they change schools. Until recently, the progress of children with severe intellectual disabilities was determined via standardized assessments known as Pre-National Curriculum Performance Levels, or P-levels, which were specially designed for pupils working below the level of the standard tests and assessments.

In 2016, however, a review of P-levels concluded they were no longer fit for purpose, because they were too restricted and limited to assess the complex difficulties associated with many children in special schools. This caused the UK government to discontinue P-levels for all but pupils with the most profound intellectual disabilities and instead ask special schools to develop their own programmes.

According to lead researcher Elizabeth Smith, although this move did allow schools to tailor their assessments to the specific needs and abilities of their pupils, it has also created lots of problems and placed extra burdens on the schools. She and her colleagues argue that these downsides have not been properly considered.

"While some teachers welcome the chance to re-organise or design a new curriculum and associated assessments, many teachers are left perplexed and exasperated by the fact that they have no statutory guidelines or framework to work with and are expected to create their own," says Smith.

"And if schools are creating their own assessments, how can they ensure these systems are not just viewpoints or opinions but are valid assessment frameworks grounded in theory? With each school creating their own assessments, it will also be difficult for them to know at what level a pupil joining from a different is working at."

Smith and her colleagues further argue that the abandonment of P-levels shows that special schools and their pupils are still viewed and treated very differently.

"This would never happen in mainstream schools, so why are special schoolteachers being left to cope with all this extra work without the time and resources to do so?" she says.

"Despite governments' policies promoting equality amongst all children and the need for inclusion of all, in special schools are again being treated as 'other'."

Explore further

Teachers' assessments not always conducive to fair education
More information: Elizabeth Smith et al, Assessing progress in children with severe/profound intellectual disabilities: what are the issues?, Disability & Society (2020). DOI: 10.1080/09687599.2020.1719042
Provided by Taylor & Francis
Citation: Pupils in UK special schools 'treated differently' again, following the removal of standardized assessments (2020, February 24) retrieved 24 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-pupils-uk-special-schools-differently.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Zero Friction Piston Ring question

10 hours ago

How did students manage to study the required Mathematics for Physics

Feb 22, 2020

Dumb Sounding Flax Seed Question

Feb 21, 2020

Does the Coriolis force act on the propagation of light?

Feb 19, 2020

Methods for capturing a Fabry-Perot Interference Pattern

Feb 18, 2020

How to calculate the energy released?

Feb 18, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments