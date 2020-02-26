February 26, 2020

Metal-organic frameworks can separate gases despite the presence of water

by Naoki Namba, Hokkaido University

Metal-organic frameworks can separate gases despite the presence of water
A visualization of the structure of metal-organic frameworks with the metal (cobalt, blue) at the corners and the organic structures spanning the sides (carbon, gray; oxygen, red). Credit: Vervoorts P. et al., ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, January 27, 2020

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are promising materials for inexpensive and less energy-intensive gas separation even in the presence of impurities such as water.

Experimental analyses of the performance of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) for the separation of propane and propene under revealed that the most commonly used theory to predict the selectivity does not yield accurate estimates, and also that water as an impurity does not have a detrimental effect on the material's performance.

Short chain hydrocarbons are produced in mixtures after treatment of crude oil in refineries and need to be separated in order to be industrially useful. For example, propane is used as a fuel and propene as a raw material for such as the production of polymers. However, the separation process usually requires high temperatures and pressures, and additionally the removal of other impurities such as water makes the process costly and energy-consuming.

The structure of the studied MOF offers a long-lived, adaptable, and most importantly efficient separation alternative at ambient conditions. They build on the fact that unsaturated molecules such as propene can be complexed with the material's exposed metal atoms, while saturated ones such as propane fail to do so. While research has focused on developing different for different separation processes, the feasibility of using these on industrial-scale applications is commonly only gauged by relying on a theory that makes many idealizing assumptions on both the material and the purity of the gases. Thus, it has not been clear whether these predictions hold under more complicated but also more realistic conditions.

A team of Hokkaido University researchers around Professor Shin-ichiro Noro in collaboration with Professor Roland A. Fischer's group at the Technical University of Munich conducted a series of measurements on the performance of a prototypical MOF to ascertain the material's real-world selectivity, for both completely dry frameworks and ones pre-exposed to water.

Their results recently published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces show that the predicted selectivities of the material are too high compared to the real-world results. It also demonstrated that water does not drastically decrease the selectivity, although it does reduce the material's capacity to adsorb gas. The team then performed quantum-chemical computations to understand why and realized that the molecules themselves offer new binding sites to unsaturated hydrocarbons, such as propene (but not propane), thus retaining the material's functionality.

The researchers state: "We showed the power of multi-component adsorption experiments to analyze the feasibility of using an MOF system." They thus want to raise awareness of the shortcomings of commonly used theories and motivate other groups to also use a combination of different real-world measurements.

Explore further

MOF co-catalyst allows selectivity of branched aldehydes of up to 90%
More information: Pia Vervoorts et al. Coordinated Water as New Binding Sites for the Separation of Light Hydrocarbons in Metal–Organic Frameworks with Open Metal Sites, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.9b21261
Journal information: ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces

Provided by Hokkaido University
Citation: Metal-organic frameworks can separate gases despite the presence of water (2020, February 26) retrieved 26 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-metal-organic-frameworks-gases-presence.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Interpreting Electrode Potentials

7 hours ago

Are microwave susceptors attenuated in viscoelastic mediums

10 hours ago

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

11 hours ago

Having trouble understanding pH = pKa log([A-]/[HA])

Feb 25, 2020

Are there microfibers of a different type?

Feb 24, 2020

The relationship b/w infrared, temperature, and electron excitation

Feb 21, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments