February 7, 2020

Jackiw-Rebbi zero-mode: Realizing non-Abelian braiding in non-Majorana system

by Science China Press

(a) Nanowire-based cross-shaped junction supporting the non-Abelian braiding of Jackiw-Rebbi zero-modes. (b) Numerical results for the evolution of wavefunction that demonstrates the non-Abelian braiding properties of Jackiw-Rebbi zero-modes. Credit: ©Science China Press

As an important branch of quantum computation, topological quantum computation has been drawing extensive attention for holding great advantages such as fault-tolerance. Topological quantum computation is based on the non-Abelian braiding of quantum states, where the non-Abelian braiding in the field of quantum statistics is highly related to the non-locality of the quantum states. The exploration on topological quantum computation in the last two decades is mainly focused on the Majorana fermion (or its zero-energy incarnation known as Majorana zero-mode), an exotic particle possessing non-Abelian statistics and well-known for its anti-particle being itself.

Jackiw-Rebbi zero-mode was firstly raised in the field of high energy physics in 1970s. With the growing importance of topology in the area of condensed matter physics, the concept of Jackiw-Rebbi zero-mode was also adopted to refer to the topologically protected zero-mode in the boundary of topological insulators. In contrast with the Majorana zero-mode only presented with a non-vanishing superconducting order parameter, Jackiw-Rebbi zero-mode is not self-conjugate and therefore could be presented even in the absence of particle-hole symmetry.

Recently, in a entitled as "Double-frequency Aharonov-Bohm effect and non-Abelian braiding properties of Jackiw-Rebbi zero-mode," published in National Science Review, researchers from four universities including Peking University and Xi'an Jiaotong University claimed a new method realizing non-Abelian braiding. Co-authors Yijia Wu, Haiwen Liu, Jie Liu, Hua Jiang, and X. C. Xie demonstrated that the Jackiw-Rebbi zero-modes widely existing in also support non-Abelian braiding.

In this work, the authors constructed Jackiw-Rebbi zero-modes in a quantum spin Hall insulator. Through showing the Aharonov-Bohm oscillation frequency of the Jackiw-Rebbi zero-mode intermediated transport is doubled, they claimed that the Majorana zero-mode can be viewed as a special case of Jackiw-Rebbi zero-mode with particle-hole symmetry. In the method of numerical simulation, they also demonstrated that non-Abelian braiding properties are exhibited by Jackiw-Rebbi zero-modes in the absence of superconductivity. The authors believed that these results not only make theoretical progress exhibiting the charming properties of Jackiw-Rebbi zero-mode, but also provide the possibility realizing topological quantum computation in a non-Majorana (non-superconductivity) system.

This latest research also put forward a generalized and continuously tunable fusion rule in topological quantum computation when the degeneracy of Jackiw-Rebbi zero-modes is lifted. The authors concluded that Jackiw-Rebbi zero-mode could be a new candidate for topological quantum and holds additional advantages compared with its Majorana cousin: (1) the superconductivity is no longer required; (2) possesses generalized fusion rule; and (3) the energy gap is generally larger.

More information: Yijia Wu et al, Double-frequency Aharonov-Bohm effect and non-Abelian braiding properties of Jackiw-Rebbi zero-mode, National Science Review (2019). DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwz189
Provided by Science China Press
Citation: Jackiw-Rebbi zero-mode: Realizing non-Abelian braiding in non-Majorana system (2020, February 7) retrieved 7 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-jackiw-rebbi-zero-mode-non-abelian-braiding-non-majorana.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
