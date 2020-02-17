February 17, 2020

Fieldwork on remote islands for evolutionary study finds rare bats in decline

by Jay Mwamba, City College of New York

For evolutionary study finds rare bats in decline, CCNY research
A Pteropus giganteus flying fox comes home to roost in Peradeniya, Sri Lanka. Credit: Skanda de Saram.

A study led by Susan Tsang, a former Fulbright Research Fellow from the City College of New York, reveals dwindling populations and widespread hunting throughout Indonesia and the Philippines of the world's largest bats known as flying foxes.

Unfortunately, hunting not only depletes the , which are already rare, but also potentially exposes humans to animal-borne pathogens (a process known as zoonosis). "For instance, the current case of Wuhan Coronavirus is thought to have been spread from wild bats to humans through an intermediate host at a wildlife market," said CCNY biologist and Tsang's mentor David J. Lohman, an entomologist and two-time Fulbright recipient.

The CCNY experts found that flying foxes originated in a group of islands in Indonesia called Wallacea. They diversified into different species by flying to other islands that presumably lacked competitors and established themselves. Thus, islands are critical to the evolution and conservation of this large group of around 65 mammal species.

"This study provides insight into biodiversity conservation and public health. Islands are frequently home to endemic species found nowhere else," noted Tsang, who earned a Ph.D. in biology from the Graduate Center, CUNY.

Unfortunately, island-endemic species are more likely to be endangered or go extinct than continental . Flying foxes are seed dispersers and pollinators of many ecologically and economically important plants, and on often depend on bats for regeneration.

The paper is titled "Dispersal out of Wallacea spurs diversification of Pteropus flying foxes, the world's largest bats (Mammalia: Chiroptera)," published in the Feb. 14 issue of the Journal of Biogeography.

A second paper on the outcome of a study on bat-borne viruses in Southeast Asia is being drafted. Future work will also examine the of flying foxes on plant diversification and terrestrial/marine ecosystem dynamics.

Explore further

Flying foxes have been on the decline for decades, and there's no hope in sight
More information: Susan M. Tsang et al. Dispersal out of Wallacea spurs diversification of Pteropus flying foxes, the world's largest bats (Mammalia: Chiroptera), Journal of Biogeography (2019). DOI: 10.1111/jbi.13750
Journal information: Journal of Biogeography

Provided by City College of New York
Citation: Fieldwork on remote islands for evolutionary study finds rare bats in decline (2020, February 17) retrieved 17 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-fieldwork-remote-islands-evolutionary-rare.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Fossil origin based on DNA testing

10 hours ago

About the protein shape of covid-19

19 hours ago

Pollution and Pregnancy

Feb 15, 2020

Virus reproduction

Feb 14, 2020

Can a new location make you perpetually sick?

Feb 13, 2020

New virus reported from Brazil

Feb 12, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments