February 6, 2020

How farmers' opinions determine success of plant-disease control strategies

by Public Library of Science

How farmers' opinions determine success of plant-disease control strategies
A CLas-infected orange tree in the foreground with healthy trees in the background. The yellow shoots or "Dragons" are a prominent symptom giving huanglongbing (HLB) [Chinese for 'yellow dragon disease'] its name. Credit: Tim Gottwald

To successfully combat a crop-threatening disease, it may be more important to educate growers about the effectiveness of control strategies than to emphasize the risk posed by the disease, according to new research by Alice Milne of Rothamsted Research in Harpenden, U.K., and colleagues. These findings appear in PLOS Computational Biology.

Disease-control campaigns help to combat that threaten to spread among crops, but are only successful if they are sufficiently well coordinated and if enough and other stakeholders comply. However, most mathematical models of control have neglected how people's opinions about disease-control strategies influence their decision to participate.

To better understand how opinions affect the success of a control campaign, Milne and colleagues coupled a of the spread of citrus huanglongbing disease (HLB) with a model of human behavior that incorporates findings from a survey of growers. HLB threatens citrus production around the world, and can only be controlled if neighboring growers coordinate use of pesticides and other control strategies.

Analysis of the combined models' predictions highlights the importance of maintaining frequent engagement between growers and people who provide advice and support on HLB control. It also suggests that educating growers about the effectiveness of control strategies may be far more important than emphasizing how much of a risk HLB poses to crops. Many campaigns focus on disease risk, but doing so may be unnecessary and lead to loss of trust if an epidemic never actually occurs.

"This study shows the importance of cross-disciplinary approaches to tackle serious disease outbreaks," Milne says. "We used an infectious disease of citrus trees, but our results are likely applicable to serious human diseases, as well."

Next, the researchers plan to investigate other systems in which plays an important role in programs to monitor and control invasive pests or diseases. This will involve deeper exploration of stakeholder values and motivation, as well as development of new methods to represent these viewpoints in mathematical models.

Explore further

The battle to save citrus fruits
More information: Milne AE, Gottwald T, Parnell SR, Alonso Chavez V, van den Bosch F (2020) What makes or breaks a campaign to stop an invading plant pathogen? PLoS Comput Biol 16(2): e1007570. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pcbi.1007570
Journal information: PLoS Computational Biology

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: How farmers' opinions determine success of plant-disease control strategies (2020, February 6) retrieved 6 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-farmers-opinions-success-plant-disease-strategies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments