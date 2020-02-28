February 28, 2020

Deep-sea coral gardens discovered in canyons off Australia's South West

by University of Western Australia

Deep-sea coral gardens discovered in canyons off Australia's South West
Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Stunning 'gardens' of deep-sea corals have been discovered in the Bremer Canyon Marine Park by Australian and international scientists during an oceanographic expedition aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute's R/V Falkor.

Bremer Canyon Marine Park is already known as a for such as whales and dolphins, however, a recent expedition focused on the deep sea has now revealed rich and diverse ecosystems inhabiting the deep within the canyon.

Led by researchers from The University of Western Australia, these discoveries were only made possible by the philanthropic Schmidt Ocean Institute's deep-sea remotely operated vehicle, SuBastian, which is capable of sampling depths to 4,500m.

The team collected deep-sea corals, associated fauna, seawater and geological samples from the abyssal depths (about 4,000m) to the continental shelf (about 200m).

Expedition leader Dr. Julie Trotter, from UWA's School of Earth Sciences and Oceans Institute, said they had already made a number of remarkable discoveries from the Bremer Canyon.

"The vertical cliffs and ridges support a stunning array of that often host a range of organisms and form numerous mini-ecosystems," Dr. Trotter said.

"Such rare records of these deep-sea habitats are a new and very important contribution to the Marine Parks, which will help managers as well as the broader community to better understand and protect these previously unknown ecosystems. "

The in the three oceans that surround Australia, including the world's largest barrier reef and submarine canyons, are largely unexplored. The expedition explored the Bremer, Leeuwin and Perth canyons, all of which have extensive fossil coral deposits, with the Leeuwin especially notable for a massive pedestal-like coral graveyard.

Professor Malcolm McCulloch, also from UWA's Oceans Institute, said the discovery had global implications given these waters originate from around Antarctica and feed all of the major oceans and regulate our climate system.

Australia has only one oceanographic vessel available for scientific research and no supporting underwater robots, which makes this expedition so important and rare.

Facing the Southern Ocean, the Bremer Canyon provides on the recent and past histories of climate change and ocean conditions in this region, as well as global scale events.

Because the Southern Ocean completely encircles Antarctica, it is the main driver of the global climate engine and regulates the supply of heat and nutrient-rich waters to the major oceans.

Dr. Paolo Montagna from the Institute of Polar Sciences in Italy said a particular species of solitary cup coral was found during the expedition.

"This is significant because we are working on the same coral in the Ross Sea on the Antarctic shelf, in much colder waters," Dr. Montagna said.

"This is an important connection between disparate sites across the Southern Ocean, which helps us trace changes in water masses forming around Antarctica and dispersing northward into the Indian and other oceans."

Explore further

Deep sea expedition into the unexplored Perth canyon abyss
Provided by University of Western Australia
Citation: Deep-sea coral gardens discovered in canyons off Australia's South West (2020, February 28) retrieved 28 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-deep-sea-coral-gardens-canyons-australia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Biological to electrical/mechanical interface with artificial augmentation

5 hours ago

Cooking fumes and bio effects

12 hours ago

About the protein shape of covid-19

12 hours ago

Love eggs? Maybe you should consider this

Feb 26, 2020

Temperature variations in body regions

Feb 25, 2020

When to place an N95 mask on your Pt given meningitus Sx?

Feb 24, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments