February 19, 2020

Bacteria on the International Space Station no more dangerous than earthbound strains

by Public Library of Science

Bacteria on the International Space Station no more dangerous than earthbound strains
Astronaut Michael Foale sampling the potable water delivery system from the International Space Station. Credit: CC0 (public domain), NASA

Two particularly tenacious species of bacteria have colonized the potable water dispenser aboard the International Space Station (ISS), but a new study suggests that they are no more dangerous than closely related strains on Earth. Aubrie O'Rourke of the J. Craig Venter Institute and colleagues report these findings in a new paper published February 19, 2020 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

Shortly after the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) installed the dispenser aboard the ISS in 2009, periodic sampling showed that two , Burkholderia cepacia and later on, Burkholderia contaminans were contaminating the . These microbes belong to a group of related Burkholderia that cause opportunistic lung infections in people with underlying health conditions and are very difficult to kill using common sterilization techniques. The bacteria have persisted in the water dispenser despite periodic flushing with an extra-strength iodine cleaning solution.

To learn more about these bacteria, researchers sequenced the genomes of 24 strains collected from 2010 to 2014. All of the B. cepacia and B. contaminans strains were highly similar, and likely descended from original populations of these two bacteria that were present in the water dispenser when it left Earth.

The researchers conclude that the two living within the dispenser are no more dangerous than similar strains that might be encountered on Earth. In the event of an infection, the bacteria can still be treated with common antibiotics.

The authors add: "Within each species, the 19 B. cepacia and 5 B. contaminans recovered from the ISS were highly similar on a whole genome scale, suggesting each population may have stemmed from two distinct founding strains. The differences that can be observed among the isolates of the same species are primarily located within putative plasmids. We find that the populations of Burkholderia present in the ISS PWS are likely are not more virulent than those that might be encountered on planet, as they maintain a baseline ability to lyse macrophage, but remain susceptible to clinically used antibiotics."

Explore further

Life scientists differentiate microbial good and evil
More information: Aubrie O'Rourke et al, Genomic and phenotypic characterization of Burkholderia isolates from the potable water system of the International Space Station, PLOS ONE (2020). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0227152
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: Bacteria on the International Space Station no more dangerous than earthbound strains (2020, February 19) retrieved 19 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-bacteria-international-space-station-dangerous.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The dose makes the poison

12 hours ago

Fossil origin based on DNA testing

Feb 17, 2020

About the protein shape of covid-19

Feb 16, 2020

Pollution and Pregnancy

Feb 15, 2020

Virus reproduction

Feb 14, 2020

Can a new location make you perpetually sick?

Feb 13, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments