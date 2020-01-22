January 22, 2020

The yellow black-faced triplefin deflects sunlight to break predator camouflage

by Antje Karbe, Universitaet Tübingen

The yellow black-faced triplefin deflects sunlight to break their predator's camouflage
Throwing shade: Tiny hats prevented the yellow black-faced triplefin from reflecting sunlight with its eyes. As a result, hatted triplefins moved closer to scorpionfish than hatless triplefins. Credit: Nico Michiels

Small fish use light for active sensing to detect potential predators. The yellow black-faced triplefin (Tripterygion delaisi) can reflect downwelling sunlight sideways with its iris, illuminating its immediate surroundings. A team headed by Professor Nico Michiels from the Institute of Evolution and Ecology at the University of Tübingen has now shown that the fish actively reflects light to locate predators such as the Black Scorpionfish (Scorpaena porcus). When the deflected sunlight hits the eyes of a scorpionfish, it is reflected back ‒ and warns the triplefin to keep a safe distance. The results of Michiels' team have been published in the latest Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Some actively send out signals and detect their reflections to locate prey or nearby objects. For example, bats emit ultrasound to find their way by echolocation. Using the emission of to trigger visible reflections was previously only known from nocturnal flashlight fish. These use bioluminescence to improve their vision in the dark.

But until now, there has been no research into the use of by diurnal fish such as triplefins. Just four centimeters long, the yellow black-faced triplefin lives at a depth of about ten meters in the Atlantic and Mediterranean. It can tilt and rotate its eyes to deflect the incident sunlight from its iris. Previously, the Tübingen biologists already proposed that this can help it to find tiny shrimps, their favorite prey.

The current study now demonstrates that this mechanism also allows triplefins to improve visual detection of their predator. Scorpionfish are common, well-camouflaged sit-and-wait predators on marine substrates. When the light deflected by a triplefin reaches a scorpionfish's retro-reflecting eyes, they light up like cat's eyes, warning the triplefin of the danger.

In laboratory and in Corsica, the Tübingen biologists attached tiny hats to the fish to prevent them from redirecting sunlight. Treated like this, triplefins approached a scorpionfish (presented behind glass) closer than their hatless counterparts in the control group did. If a neutral object like a stone was presented, all fish approached it closely, regardless of how they had been treated.

"The deflected light is weak," says Professor Nico Michiels, "but visual modeling shows that it can generate a reflection in the scorpionfish's eyes that is strong enough to be perceived by the triplefin." Michiels and his team estimate that they can detect this change in pupil brightness over distances of seven centimeters or more. This is enough to escape from a lurking scorpionfish. "We suspect that this form of active perception is widespread in small ," Michiels says.

Explore further

Triplefin fish found to have controlled iris radiance
More information: Matteo Santon et al. Redirection of ambient light improves predator detection in a diurnal fish, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2019.2292
Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

Provided by Universitaet Tübingen
Citation: The yellow black-faced triplefin deflects sunlight to break predator camouflage (2020, January 22) retrieved 22 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-yellow-black-faced-triplefin-deflects-sunlight.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

3 hours ago

Change in perspective for Natural Selection

Jan 18, 2020

Meet the xenobots - reconfigurable organisms

Jan 18, 2020

Pre-Eukaryotic Cells of the Asgard Superphylum Cultured in Japan!

Jan 17, 2020

Why is the Exact Cause of Preeclampsia still Unclear?

Jan 15, 2020

Plasmacluster technology

Jan 12, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments