January 22, 2020

Preventing, healing tooth decay with a bioactive peptide

by American Chemical Society

cavity
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Cavities, or dental caries, are the most widespread non-communicable disease globally, according to the World Health Organization. Having a cavity drilled and filled at the dentist's office can be painful, but untreated caries could lead to worse pain, tooth loss, infection, and even illness or death. Now, researchers in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces report a bioactive peptide that coats tooth surfaces, helping prevent new cavities and heal existing ones in lab experiments.

Conventional treatment for dental cavities involves removing decayed tissue and filling the hole with materials, such as amalgam or composite resin. However, this procedure can damage healthy tissue and cause severe discomfort for patients. Hai Ming Wong, Quan Li Li and colleagues wanted to develop a two-pronged strategy to prevent and treat tooth decay: 1) prevent colonization of the tooth surface by the plaque-forming bacteria that cause cavities, and 2) reduce demineralization, or the dissolving of tooth enamel, while increasing remineralization, or repair.

The researchers based their anti-cavity coating on a natural antimicrobial peptide called H5. Produced by human salivary glands, H5 can adsorb onto and destroy a broad range of bacteria and fungi. To promote remineralization, the team added a phosphoserine group to one end of H5, which they thought could help attract more to repair the enamel than natural H5. They tested the modified peptide on slices of human molars. Compared with natural H5, the new peptide adsorbed more strongly to the tooth surface, killed more bacteria and inhibited their adhesion, and protected teeth from demineralization. Surprisingly, however, both peptides promoted remineralization to a similar degree. After brushing, people could someday apply the modified peptide to their teeth as a varnish or gel to protect against , the researchers say.

Explore further

Tooth decay in children: Is it time to put the needle and drill away?
More information: Li Zhou et al. Constructing an Antibiofouling and Mineralizing Bioactive Tooth Surface to Protect against Decay and Promote Self-Healing, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.9b19745
Journal information: ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces

Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Preventing, healing tooth decay with a bioactive peptide (2020, January 22) retrieved 22 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-tooth-bioactive-peptide.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Zinc chloride as Lewis acid

10 hours ago

Reducing the Temperature of the Hall-Héroult Process

19 hours ago

Ammonium nitrate

Jan 20, 2020

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Jan 18, 2020

Having trouble understanding pH = pKa log([A-]/[HA])

Jan 16, 2020

Electrodeposition of copper -- Why are the anodic and cathodic Tafel curves different?

Jan 15, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments