January 3, 2020

Research offers new way to assess an organization's public relations

by North Carolina State University

public relations
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Communication and marketing experts place great weight on an organization's relationship with its public stakeholders, and a new tool allows organizations to better measure and describe the nature of these relationships.

"Traditionally, these relationships are measured using questionnaires, which provide only a static snapshot of how one party viewed an organization," says Yang Cheng, co-author of a paper on the work and an assistant professor of communication at North Carolina State University. "But questionnaires don't account for the organization's role in shaping the relationship, nor do questionnaires account for the dynamic nature of relationships.

"Our tool, called Contingent Organization-Public Relationships (COPR), accounts for both of those factors, and can help our field better understand both how and why relationships change over time. The COPR, as a toolkit, can be applied to evaluate relationships in not only positive and cooperative environments but also during conflicts or crises."

The COPR framework assesses relationships based on the stance of the organization on a given subject and the stance of the relevant publics on the same subject, with the understanding that each side will adopt a stance that best serves its interest. The stances are measured on a continuum that runs from "aggressive" to "accommodating."

The COPR can use these stances to describe a relationship as belonging in one of six well-defined categories. For example, if both parties have taken an aggressive stance, they have a "competing" relationship. But if a one party is aggressive and the other party is accommodating, they have a "capitulating" .

"We can determine each party's stance by mining datasets such as on , organizational actions, such as news releases or blog posts, and so on," Cheng says. "And COPR allows us to see how these relationships evolve in response to changing circumstances, such as during a concerted marketing push or after a crisis."

To demonstrate COPR's utility, the researchers conducted an analysis of the Red Cross in China from 2011 to 2014, as the organization grappled with a crisis concerning its credibility with Chinese audiences.

The paper, "Examining six modes of relationships in a social-mediated crisis in China: an exploratory study of contingent organization-public relationships (COPR)," is published in the Journal of Applied Communication Research. The paper was co-authored by Glen Cameron of the University of Missouri. The work was done with support from the Center for the Digital Globe and the School of Journalism at the University of Missouri.

Explore further

Corporations can benefit from altruism during a crisis, study says
More information: Yang Cheng et al, Examining six modes of relationships in a social-mediated crisis in China: an exploratory study of contingent organization–public relationships (COPR), Journal of Applied Communication Research (2019). DOI: 10.1080/00909882.2019.1695874
Provided by North Carolina State University
Citation: Research offers new way to assess an organization's public relations (2020, January 3) retrieved 3 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-research-offers-new-way-to.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments