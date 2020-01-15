January 15, 2020

Mission X 2020 Walk to the Moon Challenge is open

by European Space Agency

Mission X 2020 Walk to the Moon Challenge is open!
Credit: European Space Agency

Mission X: Train Like an Astronaut is an international educational challenge, focusing on health, science, fitness and nutrition, which encourages pupils to train like an astronaut.

The perfect project for school teachers of pupils between eight and 12 years old, Mission X is also ideal for educators who run science clubs, youth and , after-school clubs and home educators. In the Mission X: Walk to the Moon Challenge, teams of students complete activities to earn points and help the Mission X mascots, Luna and Leo, walk to the Moon. Two sets of hands-on classroom activities support the challenge: , which help students develop strength, endurance, coordination, and spatial awareness; and scientific activities which focus on STEM subjects and allow students to practice scientific reasoning and teamwork.

All Mission X resources are freely available to help educators teach the principles of health and exercise, using a space context. Many of the lessons and activities are linked to the science curriculum, have a clear focus on health and nutrition, and are available in a range of languages.

The program is supported by the UK Space Agency and the European Space Agency, and facilitated by the ESERO network.

Teachers and educators can sign up to the here.

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano sends a special kick-off message to the participants on Mission X 2020 as it launches into its 10th year. Credit: ESA/NASA

Provided by European Space Agency

