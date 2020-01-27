January 27, 2020

Nearly all middle school teachers are highly stressed, study finds

by University of Missouri

Nearly all middle school teachers are highly stressed, MU study finds
Herman is a co-director of the Missouri Prevention Science Institute housed in the Department of Educational, School and Counseling Psychology within the MU College of Education. Credit: University of Missouri

Hormonal changes, different schools, more teachers and changing expectations are just some of the challenges families face when a child enters middle school. Now, researchers from the University of Missouri have found that 94% of middle school teachers experience high levels of stress, which could contribute to negative outcomes for students. Researchers say that reducing the burden of teaching experienced by so many teachers is critical to improve student success—both academically and behaviorally.

The new study, which expands on work looking at stress among , provides additional evidence that stress might lead to negative outcomes for students.

"Many studies of teacher stress have used samples from elementary schools," said Keith Herman, professor in the MU College of Education. "However, is a particularly important time in students' lives as they transition from and have many different teachers. It's critical that we understand how stress impacts middle school teachers so we can find ways to support them."

Herman, along with fellow MU researchers Wendy Reinke, Sara Prewett, Colleen Eddy and Alyson Savale, studied data collected from nine middle schools in two neighboring urban school districts in the Midwest. Factors that went into the analysis included self-reported levels of teacher stress and coping, student disruptive and prosocial behavior, and parent involvement.

The researchers found that nearly all teachers reported high stress. They also found that teachers varied in how they coped with stress.

  • The largest group, 66%, reported high stress and high coping.
  • Nearly one-third of the participants, 28%, reported high stress and low coping.
  • Only 6% of middle school teachers reported low levels of stress and high coping ability.

"Unfortunately our findings suggest many teachers are not getting the support they need to adequately cope with the stressors of their job," Herman said. "The evidence is clear that teacher stress is related to , so it is critical that we find ways to reduce stressful school environments while also helping teachers cope with the demands of their jobs."

Herman suggests that school districts provide access to initiatives and programs that promote to improve conditions for middle school teachers. This can include wellness programs, organizational support for teachers and mental health interventions.

"There are research-based tools that can help screen and identify teachers who might be at risk for problems with stress, coping and the risk of burnout," Herman said. "Knowing what we know about how teacher stress can impact students, it is imperative that district and school leaders examine policies and practices that make the job less burdensome while also supporting teacher well-being.

"Profiles of middle school and coping: concurrent and prospective correlates," was published in the Journal of School Psychology.

Explore further

Family-school engagement has specific perks for young students
More information: Keith C. Herman et al, Profiles of middle school teacher stress and coping: Concurrent and prospective correlates, Journal of School Psychology (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.jsp.2019.11.003
Journal information: Journal of School Psychology

Provided by University of Missouri
Citation: Nearly all middle school teachers are highly stressed, study finds (2020, January 27) retrieved 27 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-middle-school-teachers-highly-stressed.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
25 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Amateur microscope mostly for children

Jan 26, 2020

Optical wireless communication ideas

Jan 26, 2020

Viewing Planets or stars from a high altitude

Jan 26, 2020

PM2.5 Monitor Question (particulates 2.5 microns or below)

Jan 25, 2020

Radon testing my first basement (already has a mitigation system)

Jan 25, 2020

What's an Ion's sound speed (Cs) in a plasma?

Jan 23, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments