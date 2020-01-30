January 30, 2020

Microscopic partners could help plants survive stressful environments

by Seth Truscott, Washington State University

Microscopic partners could help plants survive stressful environments
Blue-stained filaments of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungus, which lives in symbiosis with plants, inhabit plant roots in this microscope image. Credit: Ashley Finnestad, T.E. Cheeke Lab, WSU.

Tiny, symbiotic fungi play an outsized role in helping plants survive stresses like drought and extreme temperatures, which could help feed a planet experiencing climate change, report scientists at Washington State University.

Recently published in the journal Functional Ecology, the discovery by plant-microbe biologist Stephanie Porter and plant pathologist Maren Friesen sheds light on how microbe partners can help sustainably grow a wide variety of crops.

Tiny partners in plant survival

While some microscopic and bacteria cause disease, others live in harmony with , collecting water and nutrients in exchange for carbohydrates, or changing plants' internal and external environment in ways that help plants grow.

These benefits help plants tolerate stresses that come from their environment. Dubbed abiotic stresses, challenges such as drought, , and poor, toxic, or saline soils are among the leading causes of crop loss and decreasing farm productivity.

"Plants' abilities to tolerate are impacted by the bacteria and fungi that live on or inside them and make up the plant microbiome," said Porter, assistant professor in the School of Biological Sciences. "Just like how microbes in our digestive system help keep us healthy, microbes play an incredibly important role in plant health."

Setting out to measure how beneficial microbes affect plants under both normal conditions and stress, Porter and Friesen reviewed 89 research experiments ranging from common Northwest food crops to wild species.

Working with colleagues at Michigan State University and WSU, they compared five different classes of symbiotic bacteria and fungi that live on, in, and around , under stresses that included fungal diseases, grazing by animals and microscopic worms, heavy metal contamination, and drought, cold, and saline soils. Then, they tallied the effect on plant growth, biomass and yield.

Results showed that while beneficial bacteria are more helpful in normal conditions, provide added benefits during crises.

"Stress makes these fungi even more important to plants, which we think is really interesting," said Friesen, assistant professor in the Department of Plant Pathology.

Particularly beneficial were arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi, which colonize plant roots, provide water, and enhance uptake of nitrogen, phosphorus, and other micronutrients in the soil.

"Should growers want to foster the plant microbiome for stress resistance, our study suggests they should really focus on fungi," Porter said. "These beneficial microbes could be the key to helping us grow more food in the coming decades."

A greener solution to stress

With earth's population predicted to top 9 billion by 2050, scientists predict that current crop yields will need to double.

"As we expand where we grow crops, we're using marginal areas that are more stressful for plants," Porter said. "And as our climate changes, that creates stress for plants.

"Maren and I wanted to be forward-looking," she added. "We wanted to find evidence of how we can best use beneficial to mitigate the stresses that we know are coming."

Microbes offer a more sustainable tool for stress tolerance than applying hormones or chemicals, noted Friesen.

"Farmers are now having challenges with pathogens no longer responding to chemical treatments," she said. "There's already a lot of interest in scientific and industry circles in identifying and harnessing microbial solutions to agricultural problems. This study gives us ideas about where to look."

Explore further

Underground fungal relationships key to thriving plants
More information: Stephanie S. Porter et al, Beneficial microbes ameliorate abiotic and biotic sources of stress on plants, Functional Ecology (2019). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2435.13499
Journal information: Functional Ecology

Provided by Washington State University
Citation: Microscopic partners could help plants survive stressful environments (2020, January 30) retrieved 30 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-microscopic-partners-survive-stressful-environments.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments