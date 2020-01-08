January 8, 2020 report

A mathematical model to describe spaghetti noodle curling when cooked

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

spaghetti
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Two mechanical engineers at the University of California, Berkeley have developed a model to describe the curling action of a spaghetti noodle when it is boiled. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review E, Nathaniel Goldberg and Oliver O'Reilly describe their study of the popular pasta and what they learned about its behavior when it is cooked.

Anyone who has ever boiled a pot of spaghetti noodles knows that the noodles transition from hard and brittle to soft and bendable, and the noodles tend to curl when cooked. Goldberg and O'Reilly noted that prior research had shown that spaghetti noodles tend to bend in a predictable way when placed in a pot of boiling water. They start out as straight rods and then as they begin to absorb water, they start to sag. As the sagging continues, they continue bending, and eventually, the top part of the noodle will bend inward, with each noodle forming a U shape. The researchers wondered what was behind the extra bit of bending. They assumed gravity played a role—and it seemed likely that the noodle's elasticity played a role, as well. To learn more, they carried out several experiments that including soaking noodles in room-temperature water for several hours to see if they would bend the same way. The also took pictures every 15 seconds to document the action. They used what they learned to create a to describe the behavior of an individual noodle as it bent, and came up with a way to predict how rod-shaped noodles of any size would bend when boiled in water.

To create their , the researchers started with several basic assumptions, such as the noodles not sticking to the pan as they were cooked. They added parameters to account for such factors as gravity, density and changes in elasticity as the noodles absorbed . They report that the model they developed can be used to predict the deformation of —and it also showed that these changes in rigidity allowed for the permanent deformation and the shape of the noodle when ready to eat.

APS tip sheet: Spaghetti's impastable behavior
How noodles' mechanical properties control the way they soften. Credit: APS Journals

Explore further

Slurp alert: Japanese fork masks noodle-sucking noise
More information: Nathaniel N. Goldberg et al. Mechanics-based model for the cooking-induced deformation of spaghetti, Physical Review E (2020). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevE.101.013001
Journal information: Physical Review E , Physical Review Letters

© 2020 Science X Network

Citation: A mathematical model to describe spaghetti noodle curling when cooked (2020, January 8) retrieved 10 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-mathematical-spaghetti-noodle-cooked.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
228 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Droplets on a solid / liquid surface (engineering)

Dec 16, 2019

Why a mug handle gets very hot when microwaved

Dec 16, 2019

How to build a Raman detector?

Dec 15, 2019

Electron gun in a vacuum -- How hard of a vacuum is needed?

Dec 13, 2019

Speed measurement -- Limitations to "instantaneous" measurements?

Dec 13, 2019

Regarding IB Physics HL IA

Dec 11, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments